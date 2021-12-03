The Poynette Police Department welcomed a new face on the morning of Nov. 29. That’s when Officer Connor Reinhart was official sworn in as a full-time patrolman.
Reinhart isn’t too far removed from his time at the state’s academy program. He comes to Poynette having spent time with the City of Berlin Police Department.
Berlin is more than twice the size of Poynette with a population of around 5,600. While coming from a relatively small community, the slightly smaller village of Poynette had plenty of pluses for Reinhart, who was born and raised in Mishicot.
“I like the smaller communities where I can be more involved,” Reinhart said.
It’s something that stuck out while interviewing with Poynette Interim Police Chief Adam Rogge.
“I think he’ll fit in well based on what we’ve seen in the interviews,” Rogge said. “He wanted to work in a smaller community where he could be involved and proactive.”
It wasn’t that long ago that Reinhart began going down a different career path. He went to college wanting to focus his studies on Information Technology (IT) programming or video game development. Reinhart said he’s even been able to build his own personal computer.
“It’s something I’ve always been interested in,” Reinhart said.
But after a year of college, he changed paths. A friend of his, who also coached track and field, was a policeman in Manitowoc. Having a career in law enforcement was something Reinhart thought about before.
“(Law enforcement) was in the back of my mind, and after that first year (of college), I was all in,” Reinhart said. “I wanted to do this, be involved with the community.”
Reinhart also knows that he will be involved in all calls that he receives, unlike what happens in bigger communities. He said that in bigger communities, you sometimes have to pass certain calls on to others.
“I’ve handled a wide variety of calls (in Berlin), so I think my experience there will help here,” Reinhart said.
Reinhart also has an interest in what Chief Rogge has done on previous agencies. He is interested in working on drug cases and even has visions of possibly being on a S.W.A.T team one day.
But for now, he’s focused on protecting and serving the community of Poynette.
“I’m excited to be here and hopefully I can soon put some names to the faces,” he said. Reinhart wants to continue to learn and become “a well-rounded officer.”
“He’s young and eager, and we’re excited to have him on board,” Rogge said.
Reinhart is the third new face that the department has seen in the last year. Rogge was sworn in as a Lieutenant on Jan. 11. Six months later, on July 16, Officer Drake Coleman joined the department. Rogge currently has three officers working under him, with Officer Ron Spurbeck now being the longest tenured — he was sworn in on Jan. 16. 2014, initially as a part-time officer.
Rogge made note of the relatively young group of officers he’s working with.
“We’re excited for the transition, and for the opportunity to serve the community,” Rogge said. “There’s a lot of new faces, but this is a good group that has the community’s best interest in mind.”
The Poynette Police Department is still searching to fill the void it has — whether that be for a new chief or lieutenant position has not yet been determined.