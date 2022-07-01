A wayfinding sign is seen along Monona Drive in Monona. The Poynette Village Board showed interest in creating and installing directional signs to help residents and visitors navigate their way to attractions in the village. The signs could range from simplistic to more-detailed oriented.
This green sign on Monona Drive in Monona points travelers toward the Monona Library. The Poynette Village Board has shown interest in creating and installing similar directional signs within the village.
The Village Board of Poynette is interested in putting up wayfinding, or directional, signs around the municipality.
The discussions in Poynette came during a June 27 Committee of the Whole meeting, and the idea was brought up by Board trustee Joanne DeYoung.
Wayfinding signs are used by municipalities to help residents and visitors navigate their way around town. The signs typically point people in the direction of schools, the library, and parks and community centers, among other things.
“We need to be able to point people in the direction of the library, splash pad, downtown and schools,” DeYoung said.
She recently drove around the region and submitted photos to the Board from Sun Prairie, Lodi, Waterloo and Marshall — all of which use some form of directional signage.
The signs ranged in size and detail, as some had words and directional arrows, and others simply had pictures with an arrow.
“The ones with the town logo on them stood out to me,” DeYoung said of her travel.
Village Administrator Craig Malin noted that the bigger the sign used by the village — and more detail — the higher the cost. The Board was in general agreement for a slightly more detailed sign.
“I want the more complicated signs,” trustee Judainne (J.J.) Stronach said, adding that people oftentimes stop at the gas station to ask for directions to the splash pad.
Village staff will bring several options to a future meeting for the Board to discuss further.