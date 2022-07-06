While Poynette continues to wait for Ehlers — the village’s financial planners — to complete its study on whether or not a Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) district is feasible for the village, officials are discussing the boundaries of that potential TID (Tax Incremental District).
Village Administrator Craig Malin presented such map to both the Plan Commission and Village Board during recent meetings. The map was also drawn with the assistance of Village Planner Mark Roffers.
The creation of a TIF district is being driven by the potential development of the West Ridge subdivision in the northwest portion of the village. With residential property as part of the potential TID, the new subdivision cannot make up more than 35% of the total acreage. But the entire TIF district also cannot be more than 12% of the village’s total value.
Malin and Roffers created a snake-like TID, starting with the large chunk of land for the subdivision and traveling east to include Poynette Elementary School, the Poynette-Dekorra Fire/EMS Department, and surrounding businesses. The school and fire department give the TID acreage to combat the subdivision, but does not count against the 12% valuation figure. The proposed district then travels south along Main Street and includes Pauquette Park, and the wastewater treatment plant mainly for the additional acreage.
“We’re trying to figure out what parts are ripe for investments, and what parts could add projects to the village,” Malin said. “A TIF district is not just about one part of the village.”
The TID then stretches to Seward Street and goes north along Cleveland Street to the North Street intersection. It then takes up the North Street/Highway 51 intersection and stretches south. Several businesses could not be included, because it would push the village passed its 12% limit, most notably Iron Works and Piggly Wiggly. Poynette Middle and High School are also not included in the draft.
The money that comes from TIF can be used to improve all places within — and up to a half-mile of — the district.
“You’re never spending more money on projects than what is coming in through the taxes,” Malin said.
Board trustee Steve Mueller is against the creation of a TIF district and noted that he doesn’t want to wait 20 years for the village to see the full return investment. The maximum life of a TID in Wisconsin is 20 years.
“You have to start somewhere,” Village President Diana Kaschinske said.
Malin feels that without a TID, “things will not change” in Poynette. He pointed out that the village is averaging three or four home built per year in the village, when neighboring communities are building 100 or more per year.
“That is not a recipe for quality of life,” Malin said of the minimal housing growth in Poynette. “That’s a recipe for decline.”
Malin said that under state law, a TIF district can be amended four times in its 20-year life. He also noted that per state law, municipalities can add on one more year to the 20-year life, and use the money from that extra year solely for the creation of affordable housing.
Board members Chris Polzer, Joanne DeYoung, Kaschinske, Judainne (J.J.) Stronach and Justin Seas (who also sits on the Plan Commission) were in favor of how the TID was laid out by Malin and Roffers. Mueller was against it, while Renae Pryzbyl would wait and see the information from Ehlers at the July 25 meeting. The Plan Commission was in general favor of how the TID has been drawn.
“This is the most significant economical tool that the state of Wisconsin allows us to have,” Malin said of TIF districts.
Plan Commission thoughts/concerns on TID
Dave Branish said that Poynette needs to grow because taxes are high with its limited tax base. He was also concerned about traffic flow in the area as the village is planning to bring in around 300 new households.
The high number of houses was a concern for Joanne Morales, too. Due to needing a lot of space for detention ponds in the middle of the development, Malin noted that several lots could be taken away to add parks and green space, possibly getting the number done to 300 or lower.
Malin reiterated that the concept plan for the subdivision submitted by Randy Alexander is basically a first draft, and the village can say ‘no’ to certain aspects and offer further suggestions.
Member Alan Ammerman noted that during his entire tenure on the Plan Commission, he’s wondered why the village has not actively pursued the creation of a TIF district before.
“We all have concerns. This has to be done right,” Ammerman said.
Morales also had a concern about what the potential new, higher-priced, homes would do to the values of current houses in the village.
Malin said it could help those values as well.
“People moving in shows that your town is valuable,” he said.