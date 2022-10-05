Poynette Police Chief receives commendation for saving life

Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge is presented by Poynette Village Administrator Craig Malin with a commendation for saving a person’s life after responding to a call to an individual suffering from an opioid overdose.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge was specially asked to report to the Village Board on Monday evening, receiving a commendation from the village board.

Village Administrator Craig Malin called Rogge to the front of the room, explaining that frequently police and firefighters improve public safety in the abstract, working at the margins to make communities safer.