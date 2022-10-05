Poynette Police Chief receives commendation for saving life

Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge is presented by Poynette Village Administrator Craig Malin with a commendation for saving a person’s life after responding to a call to an individual suffering from an opioid overdose.
Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge was specially asked to report to the Village Board on Monday evening, receiving a commendation from the village board.
Village Administrator Craig Malin called Rogge to the front of the room, explaining that frequently police and firefighters improve public safety in the abstract, working at the margins to make communities safer.
“But every now and then—and you don’t know this when you wake up in the morning and put on your uniform—life and death is really in front of you and you have to take action,” said Malin. “And that’s really what separates first responders from everyone else.”
On Sept. 14, according to a statement released by the Poynette Police Department, Rogge responded to a call in which an individual was suffering an opioid overdose. Rogge administered first aid and was able to resuscitate them.
Board members each in turn thanked Rogge for his work, with Steve Mueller beginning: “I’m impressed with the group that you have working with you right now, because it seems to be a pretty good team.”
Trustee Chris Polzer additionally thanked the board, administration and the police department. “We’re fortunate to have all of them, but I’m also very proud for the support from the village and the board. We see some of the things going on elsewhere in the country that’s just nonsense and it’s nice to see the support and this is the result.”
Board President Diana Kaschinske seconded the sentiments of the other board members and went on to say that it takes a special kind of person to be in the field of public safety at this particular time.
“So when we do say thank you, we want you to know we really mean it,” said Kaschinske. “It takes a special kind of person and you have a great team right now. When you came here a while back, we didn’t know you and we didn’t know what to expect and we couldn’t be prouder.”
Malin presented Rogge with a certificate to be placed in Rogge’s office as well as, and he argued perhaps more importantly, a pin to be placed on Rogge’s uniform.
“In those moments that life can be difficult, you can look down and remind yourself that you saved a life,” said Malin. “Not many of us get to do that and you did it expertly and we are ever grateful.”