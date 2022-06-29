This photo shows a portion of the property at 236 West Thomas Street in Poynette. The Village Board approved rezoning the land to R-2, from its current INT-Institutional, to allow for a future development of a duplex.
The Poynette Village Board approved a rezoning of the property located at 236 West Thomas Street. The land, more commonly known as “the former water tower property,” is currently zoned Institutional (INT).
The village has been in the process of selling the property, with a request to rezone the land to Residential R-2, to allow for the development of a duplex. The property is surrounded by Residential R-1M parcels on the three sides, with the village’s wastewater treatment plant to the west — also with the INT-Institutional zoning.
The rezoning would be consistent with the village’s Comprehensive Plan which designates the land as Duplex and Multi-family residential. At its June 21 meeting, the Plan Commission was also in approval.
The Village Board also approved an amendment to the village’s Certified Survey Map regarding the lot behind the property at 120 Old Settlers Trail.
That property is listed as owned by the Susan J. Clark Survivor’s Trust. The Clarks would like to subdivide the lot and sell the pond — which sits on about three acres of land behind the home — to their neighbor at 208 Old Settlers Trail, Marc Helmers, who would own it for conservation purposes. Helmer currently has a purchase offer on the lot, according to the village. A two-lot subdivision was presented to the village.
The Plan Commission also approved the amendment at its June 21 meeting.
Land Surveyor James Grothman attended the June 21 planning meeting, but was not required to attend the June 27 Village Board meeting in regard to the change.
He had a question pertaining to lot 2, and wanted clarification that it was to be a recreational parcel.
“It is unbuildable for conservation purposes,” Village Administrator Craig Malin said on June 21 in regard to lot 2, the “pond lot.”
Also, Grothman will not need a variance for the change. He will create a dedication of the easement on the property, however. The easement was created in the 1960s for underground utilities, but an easement agreement was never officially reached by the village. Grothman will draw up such dedication, which will go to the Village Board for final approval at an upcoming meeting.