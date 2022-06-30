On Monday, June 27, Poynette Village Hall began operating under new business hours. The Village Board was in approval of the new hours, although no official vote was needed during its June 27 meeting.
On Monday-Thursday, Village Hall will now be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays. The old hours were 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. five days a week.
The new hours make Village Hall open for 43 hours per week — a 30-minute increase from the old hours.
Village Administrator Craig Malin noted that for any election-related deadlines that occur on a Friday, Village Hall would remain open until 5 p.m. The village would also not enforce any payment deadlines on any Friday where the building wasn’t open until 5 p.m.
The new hours were something that just couldn’t have been done in the past, as only three people worked full time in Village Hall — Malin, Village Clerk/Treasurer Natalie Megow and Deputy Clerk Sue Kilen. With the hiring of Recreation and Community Engagement Director Shamus O’Reilly, there are now four full-time employees in the building.
Malin said that all village staff is fully supportive of the new hours.
In order for village staff to remain on an 80-hour (minimum) standard across its two-week pay period, staff would work alternating Fridays, with Megow and Malin working the Fridays before Village Board meetings, and Kilen and O’Reilly working the alternating Fridays.
Youth participation at Board level discussed
Trustee Steve Mueller asked the Board to discuss the possibility of having a young resident sit with the Board at its meetings. He felt the youth in the community was under represented.
Malin is in favor of youth involvement in local government, but getting someone to be with the Board comes with challenges. Malin laid out three options, with plenty of detailed information, if the Board wanted to pursue the idea further:
— Create a Youth Advisory Commission (YAC), which makes recommendations to the Board;
— Appoint youth to existing committees; or
— Create a youth advisory position, to serve on the Board and participate in discussions and vote, with their votes recorded, but not counted in the official tally.
Malin’s experience with a Youth Advisory Commission was not good, as members quickly age out or become frustrated with the pace of government action. Typically YACs don’t last long. A person must be 18 to be voted onto the Board, and if an appointment was made, with limited input, it would most likely decrease interest from the community.
The Board was in agreement of not pursuing the idea any further, including Mueller, as he was unaware of everything else the idea entailed.
“Anytime you can get youth involved in government is a great idea, but not with this mechanism,” Malin said.
Polzer added that he has the expectation that the youth will be the ones stepping up to get involved.
“There might be better ways for them to pursue their interests,” Polzer said. “And it’s the vested interest that drives the notion.”