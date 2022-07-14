Two amendments to the 2022 budget were approved by the Poynette Village Board at its July 11 meeting.
The first change came as a result of Village Clerk Natalie Megow filling out an Expenditure Restraint Program (ERP) worksheet, where she noticed a few minor errors in the budget summary. Megow corrected the issues, which resulted in the village seeing $1,720 of increased revenue. The corrections solely affect the General Fund, and the village still qualifies for ERP funding.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR), the Expenditure Restraint Program (ERP) “provides unrestricted aid to qualifying municipalities that limit growth in spending. The payment is in addition to aid paid under the county and municipal program.”
For a municipality to be eligible for the ERP, it must meet two conditions:
— The property tax rate must be at least five mills; and;
— The municipal budget for the year before the payment must not have increased over the prior year’s budget by more than an inflation factor plus a valuation factor.
The DOR notes that the inflation factor is the average annual percentage change in the U.S. consumer price index for all urban consumers as determined by the U.S. Department of Labor for the 12-month period (Oct. 1-Sept. 30) of the prior year. For payments since 2013, the inflation factor may not be less than 0%.
The valuation factor is 60% of the percentage change in the municipality’s equalized value due to new construction. The total should be between 0%-2%.
The second change comes from the village needing to upgrade its network and computer systems. Envision IT has a quote of $14,258 to upgrade all necessary equipment so the village can maintain the operability of the network, as the old hardware is no longer supported by the manufacturers.
The village has $15,000 budgeted in the Capital Projects-Public Building Projects category for such work. The money was originally budgeted for a feasibility study of Village Hall, done by General Engineering Company, but that study most likely won’t be done in 2022. The $15,000 for that study will be put into the 2023 budget.
New intergovernmental agreement for purchase of fire truck
The Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department was already given approval to purchase a new fire truck, but there needs to be a new intergovernmental agreement between Poynette, Dekorra and Lowville because interest rates have increased.
The new rate is only good until July 14. The town of Lowville approved the agreement before the Poynette Village Board met July 11. The town of Dekorra was expected to approve the agreement at their meeting on July 12.
In past years, all major expenses with the fire department have been financed by Poynette, with Dekorra and Lowville reimbursing the village their percentages of payments.
The total cost of the truck — being financed by Dekorra — is $757,000, but interest and principal push the total to $905,363.90. This time, Poynette and Lowville will reimburse Dekorra its shares of payments.