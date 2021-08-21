There were two overnight field trips proposed to the Poynette School Board during its Aug. 16 meeting. The board approved both if them.
One was submitted by Kessa LeBlanc, teacher and FFA Advisor, to take place Aug. 28-29. The trip will include LeBlanc and three FFA officers. The four will stay in two rooms at the Hampton Inn in Minneapolis after attending a Milwaukee Brewers-Minnesota Twins game on Aug. 28, in which the Poynette FFA will receive an on-field honor in the form of a $1,000 Corteva Ag Education Community Betterment award.
“This award will allow us to purchase an item to utilize in our curriculum in the high school agriculture course, and use during various community event that promote agriculture, such as our Ag Day with our elementary school,” LeBlanc wrote in a memo.
The FFA chapter was nominated by Poynette community member Rob Klink. Since the baseball game is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, LeBlanc requested the overnight stay.
“The game is held in the evening, so it is in the best interest to stay overnight so we don’t arrive back home at 2 a.m.,” LeBlanc wrote.
Shappell added that the group will follow all local and district COVID guidelines. The group will take one school van in which staff and students will wear face coverings.
The trip will cost up to $300, which includes food, gas and other expenses. The tickets and rooms will be covered by Corteva.
The other approved trip was submitted by Beth Mislivecek for the Equestrian Horsemanship Club, for six or seven students, plus parents for a two-night stay in Oshkosh from Sept. 24-26 for a district competition.
On this trip, every student would stay with their family on site, and each student will transport their own equipment and horse.
“These look like awesome opportunities,” School Board President Jeff Noble said.
Construction updates
District Administrator Matt Shappell noted that most of the tables and desks that were ordered have arrived, with the outdoor furniture arriving soon. The delivery of the chairs is still a month out, according to Shappell, but what the district has will still allow for some outdoor classroom space.
He also noted that the construction in some the 1963 bathrooms at the high school is still ongoing, but the middle school and high school classroom renovations are complete.
Shappell said that work on resurfacing the baseball diamond at the school was put on hold, until some more bills arrive.
“I think we’ll be good (with funds), but I’ll wait,” Shappell said. “There’s still more to do.”
Shappell and the board were amazed at all the projects that were able to be completed as a result of the passed 2018 referendum, which also produced the new elementary school.
“We’ve already accomplished so much more than we planned to do,” Noble said.
Shappell added, “The elementary school was done two months ahead of schedule, so we saved on two months of labor. It’s an impressive list (of completed projects) from that referendum that will serve the district for generations.”
Personnel updates
The board approved the hiring of three district staff members — Carib Romero Rivera (Elementary/Middle School Physical Education teacher), Miranda Moe (K-8 Assistant Principal), and Britani Alexander (third grade teacher).
The district also added three paraprofessionals to its support staff in Nicole Alford, Stephanie Anderson and Heidi Greenwood, who are all educational aides. The district hired Jenny Drew and Scott Trojanowski within food service. The final offers of employment this month went to Jennifer Cross (PHS assistant cross country coach) and Romero Rivera (seventh grade volleyball coach).
The only positions that the district still hasn’t been able to fill is for two full-time custodians, but District Business Manager Linda Dallman noted at the Aug. 16 meeting that two applicants will be interviewed.
Other news
The board approved a pair of donations — $100 from Christopher and Sara Jenny toward to Clark Family Senior Scholarship in memorial of Jeffrey Clark, and $1,000 from Tom Mackey to the Poynette High School girls basketball team for new shooting shirt and water bottles.
The board approved the 2021-22 4K community-based kindergarten contract for three providers in the district — Main Street Youngsters and Kids First in Poynette, and St. Peter’s Lutheran in Arlington. Main Street Youngsters and St. Peter’s each offer one 4K group program, while Kids First offers two groups.