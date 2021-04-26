The Poynette Area Public Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
This competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant.
As part of the grant, Bailey will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Bailey and the Library’s Strategic Plan Committee will then host two town-hall style conversations with residents about their recent survey topics. They plan to use the grant funds to enhance the outdoor area for future community use.
Poynette Area Public Library is not just a place for residents to check out books and use computers. It’s a gathering place for a wide variety of organizations and people. However, COVID-19 has dramatically limited their ability to provide space for community groups and programs. With the support of the Poynette Library Board and the Village of Poynette, Library Director Jodi Bailey began enhancing an unused area outside the library building to create a usable meeting space.
“I am so thankful that Poynette Library was selected for this amazing opportunity,” Bailey said in a news release.
Poynette Village Administrator Martin Shanks stated “A community should focus on what it does well and continue to support and invest in those critical assets. The Poynette Area Public Library is one of those assets to our community and is vital for sustaining a high quality of life for our residents.”
If you are interested in taking part in an upcoming conversation, please contact Bailey at 608-635-7577, or visit the library’s website at www.poynettelibrary.com for more information.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types utilize free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.