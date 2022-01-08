The deadline has passed for all those who wish to have their name appear on the ballot for Poynette School Board in April.
Lisa Hazard, Assistant to Poynette’s District Administrator and School Board District Registrar, received four names by the 5 p.m. deadline on Jan. 4, that will vie for two open seats. Jamie Pauli, the Board’s current Vice President, is the lone incumbent seeking re-election. Jerry Burke, whose seat is also up for election, notified the district in mid-November that he will not seek another term.
Those who live within the boundaries of the Poynette School District could file the necessary paperwork and have their name appear on the ballot.
District residents Amber Frieden, Noah Jensen and Vern Karman are the three others competing with Pauli for one of the two seats.
According to Hazard, there is no need for a primary election next month. The district’s election will be Tuesday, April 5. The two candidates with the most votes after the election will each serve a three-year term, beginning on April 25.
Hazard also noted that there will be no referendum vote for the district this year. The district recently completed its spending from the $28.3 million referendum passed by voters in 2018. The main result of that was a new elementary school, which is in the middle of its second year of housing the district’s 4K through fourth-grade students.