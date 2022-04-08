The inquiry of Poynette resident and business owner Steve Jackson to Village Administrator Craig Malin led to a discussion of possibly amending a zoning ordinance. The Plan Commission discussed the topic at its meeting April 5.
Jackson, who operates Jackson Flooring at 503 Sanderson Street — zoned as Industrial — wondered if there was a possibility to allow residential as he plans to retire soon and would like to have options in renting out the space. He noted there are three addresses within the space he owns. He wondered about being allowed to have efficiency apartments for the space in the future.
Jackson came to Malin with this issue, and Malin said that since Jackson’s inquiry, another resident has made a similar one.
In a memo, Malin said that splitting a municipality in specific zones — like Poynette has been doing — has been a result of a 1926 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Village of Euclid v. Amber Realty Company. The term for separating communities into districts is defined as Euclidean. Malin noted that while Poynette’s zoning ordinances do have some progressive and environmentally responsible features, it “is essentially Euclidean.”
Other municipalities have no zoning ordinance — Houston, Texas — or “cumulative” zoning ordinances, where residential is allowed in industrial, but industrial is not allowed in residential. There are other examples as well. Poynette either outright allows a different zoning tag in each district, or at times, requires a conditional use permit (CUP).
If the Plan Commission wants to move forward with this notion, it would amend the ordinance to require a CUP for residential in an industrial zone. Malin suggested to the Commission that they amend the ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units within non-residential zones, as long as there are no safety concerns.
No action was taken on this item, as it was solely for discussion purposes on April, but the commission seemed in favor of a CUP, and the amended ordinance will come back before the commission for approval. Malin said that by adding a CUP into this ordinance, the village would have a little more control of how the space would be used.
Commissioner Tyler Johnson asked the question if residential is allowed, could a small business owner potentially make it their primary residence. Malin said it’s possible, but it would have to be a mixed-use zone or allow accessory dwelling units.
Commissioner Alan Ammerman was in favor of moving forward with making an ordinance amendment, as he is a proponent of flexibility within the village, as well as safety, and likes the idea of the change giving more control to the village.
Looking at Jackson’s specific space, Village President and Commission Chair Diana Kaschinske noted that the area on Sanderson Street would have to be cleaned up before anything else went in there. Kaschinske addressed the notion that she, like most people, would like to keep the small-town feel to Poynette, but at the same time, the village needs to continue to survive, and that happens by be able to bring more people into the village limits.
Malin, too, is in favor of making unusable spaces usable again.
“Allowing such uses as conditional uses within Industrial zones would permit the careful and creative integration of residences into buildings which would support them,” Malin wrote in his memo. “Enlivening buildings is almost never a bad thing.”