There will be a new face on the Poynette School Board after the election on April 5. With two seats open, only one incumbent is seeking re-election — current vice president Jamie Pauli. The three challengers are Amber Frieden, Noah Jensen and Vern Karman.
Each of them sat down with the Poynette Press to discuss why they chose to be candidates, what the biggest issues facing the Board and district are, among other things. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order, and their responses below have been edited only for space and clarity.
AMBER FRIEDEN, 41, Poynette
Frieden has been part of the volunteer side of things in the district for the past decade, being heavily involved in the PAD (Poynette-Arlington-Dekorra) Parent Club. When asked why she is running, Frieden said it’s because she wanted to try something “new and different,” apart from the volunteer world.
“I have a great working relationship with the elementary school principal and the middle school principal, so I’m kind of familiar with that side of things. I think I can make a positive impact if I try my hand at the School Board, to be more involved in the decisions that present themselves, and the issues that will affect the kids. And to help shape the policies and procedures that will help the children of the district. I always try to be respectful and appreciate the time (the Board) gives, and the things that they have to sacrifice from their own families to go meetings and review policies. But I thought I’d try to be a part of that.”
Frieden, a paralegal, is married and has three children in the district — second grade, fifth grade and eighth grade. She and her husband have lived in Poynette since 2006. For the past couple of years, Frieden has attended School Board meetings. One of the big issues she sees currently facing the district is why she began attending in the first place.
“I started going to meetings about two years ago, once COVID started, because I was really interested in how the district was going to respond,” she said. “They did really great at trying to keep the kids engaged, and I know their goal is to keep everyone in school. I think two years in, it’s time to remove all the restrictions, and leave it up to the the family … letting them make that decision (on masks), as opposed to the district. I’ve talked to a lot of people throughout the district and that is their biggest concern, and they want to see (the restrictions) go. I think it’s been detrimental to our kids, and we’re seeing that in test scores and grades. All the proficiency levels have dropped significantly in all schools. Kids aren’t seeing their peers’ faces, and they’re not seeing their teacher’s face. They’re losing out on a lot, especially the 4K, kindergartners, and first graders who really thrive on that face-to-face interaction. The data is just not there to warrant (the restrictions) anymore. … I’d like to get back to normal, and I think we can do that.”
When asked of other concerns outside of COVID, Frieden had one, and it involved parents like her. She wants to see more community involvement at meetings, but also better communication from the district regarding upcoming Board topics.
“My very first meeting, I look around and I’m the only person in the community there,” she said. “I’ve never gone to one before, so I would really like to see more communication from the district regarding meetings, or what’s going on with the Board. There’s always the core people that attend more meetings than others, but just saying ‘hey, we’re going to give a presentation on how the district responded to COVID and what the results are’ will help. I’d love to get more parent involvement to voice concerns, because if the Board doesn’t know what we, as parents, want to see or what our concerns are, they’ll just do what they normally do. I became too complacent I think. I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, the Board knows … great, let’s do it.’ Now I want to be an active voice, and if I can get up and say anything that might spark something on the Board, I’d feel better for at least voicing my concerns and suggestions.”
With certain ties to the district already, Frieden feels it’s an advantage. If elected, she said she will make level-headed decisions after looking at facts and data, to decide what’s best for the district.
“I think I have a good working relationship with the elementary school and middle school principals. I look at things pretty level-headed, look at a situation, what are the benefits, what are the risks, where’s the data, and is this decision supported by the data and facts. I try not to go on emotion,” she said.
NOAH JENSEN, 37, Arlington
Jensen is nearing the end of a two-year term as a trustee on the Arlington Village Board. He will not be seeking re-election there, so he decided to switch his focus to making a run at the School Board.
“A lot of things that happened recently, I want to push for parental choice, obviously the masking is a big thing,” he said about his decision to run. “I have two boys that are going to be in (the district) a while yet, so I think that’s the best way I can serve them, serve the other kids of the community, and be a voice for the rest of the parents. The biggest thing is parental choice. Parents needs to be involved in their kids’ school and I think COVID kind of opened that up. With the whole school shutdown, I know there was a lot of unknown things, but I think things could have been handled differently at the school level. I think the Board needs to take more control as the elected representatives because we — and I say we as a potential future Board member — are the ones, not the administration, that are elected to represent the community.”
Jensen is married, and the couple has two sons currently in the elementary school. The family has lived in the district since 2014. Jensen works for Middleton Construction in Arlington and is a volunteer firefighter with the Arlington Fire Department. He has a military background and is currently serving with the Air National Guard.
A big issue that Jensen sees revolves around the overall education of the students.
“Academics and testing,” he said when asked what he thought the biggest issues are currently with the district. “(We need to) keep the kids on track, keep them competitive with other schools around the area. I think testing kind of got shut down for a year there, but from what I saw at a couple of Board meetings, the numbers weren’t that impressive for growth. The kids need a challenge, too. They can’t just be stagnant. The teachers needs to be held to a higher standard to hold the kids to higher standard. But it’s all trickled down, and you’ve got to have that with the administrators. They have to push that, too.”
One minor thing that Jensen would like to see changed is the pick-up and drop-off location at PES. Jensen thinks that it is a mess during the morning and afternoon, and feels that it was a last-minute plan to have it designed the way it was. He’s unsure how to get different ideas going, but also knows there are bigger things that will need to be addressed first.
“You have to pick your battles, what are the priorities over others,” Jensen said. “The biggest things are parental choice, getting over this COVID mess and getting parents involved. School, to me, should not be a daycare. I’d like to see parents get involved as much as possible. I know everyone has trying schedules, but parents needs to be involved in their kids’ lives. The kids need that reassurance from their parents that everything is OK and they’re doing good, and the schools doing good. You’ve got to feel good about where you send your kids to school.”
If elected, Jensen would conduct himself in much the same manner as he does with Arlington’s Village Board.
“I’m a straight shooter. I try to keep it as real as possible,” he said. “On the Arlington Village Board, I try to ask questions that — I’m not an overly educated person, I’m not college educated, I was in the military. I’m real-world educated, so I ask questions that maybe the average person would ask. Maybe I’ll ask the stupid questions, but help me understand what the problems are that we’re seeing here. A lot of the times, you just need a fresh set of eyes on problems, a fresh perspective to get things in motion.”
VERN KARMAN, 68, Poynette
Karman has previous experience on the School Board, as he served two three-year terms — including five years as President of the Board — starting in 1998. He put his name on the ballot this year primarily because he was asked to consider running by others.
"I agreed to place my name on the ballot, but have no plans to be out actively campaigning for the position or knocking on any doors." He added, “I don’t actually have any particular agenda that is driving me to run for office. If elected, I will be happy to serve the district again.”
Karman has been married for 43 years and has three adult children, all of whom graduated from the Poynette district. His daughter, Julie Rogness, is currently a sixth grade math and science teacher at Poynette Middle School. Karman also has six grandchildren in the district, ranging from twin grandsons in 4K all the way up to a senior at PHS.
Karman noted that his entire family had always been very familiar with the education field, with various family members having served as career teachers at both secondary and college levels and others as long-time School Board members elsewhere in the state.
"I came from a family that has been very involved in education in different roles," he said. "I enjoyed my time as a student through the years of primary school up through graduate school and value education very highly."
After deciding not to run for a third term of office, he hasn't followed Board proceedings closely over the past 18 years, but feels that he has stayed in touch with the day-to-day school status through conversations with his daughter and grandchildren.
"I made a conscious effort not to get back involved with the Board partially due to my daughter's employment, first as an aid and then as a teacher,” Karman said. “More recently I've learned that her role with the district does not preclude me from being a member of the Board."
He also stated that he has no concerns about the current state of the Board.
"I don't have any particular concerns about recent happenings or anything like that,” he said. “I just think I would stand as a pretty logical thinker and a voice of reason (if elected), and as issues come up, I would try to use my knowledge and experience to help me make appropriate decisions. I do think that there will be some interesting fallout over the next several years from the pandemic, and what it has caused in the education world with all the virtual learning experience. I don't have any particular feelings on COVID issues one way or another, but I suspect there will be some things that will surface that we don't know about yet."
Karman retired as an engineer at Oscar Mayer in Madison in 2008 after 31 years to devote more time to farming and his grandchildren. He was granted a half dozen U.S. patents over the years. Since 2010, he has been working part-time as an engineer with Clasen Quality Chocolate in Madison. Since 1995, he has also been involved in operating a small farm and most recently has installed two solar power systems at his farm.
JAMIE PAULI, 40, Poynette
Pauli, current vice president of the School Board, is the lone incumbent seeking re-election during this year’s election cycle. He and his wife have three children in the district — first grade, fourth grade and a senior at PHS. The couple has lived in the district since 2006.
He first came to the Board via an appointment in September 2018 after a seat was vacated. Pauli said he chose to write the district a letter seeking appointment because he’s “always had a passion for education,” especially outside the traditional four-year college/university.
“I was not meant for a four-year college,” he said. He went on to say that the Monday after his high school graduation, he went into the field of plumbing and got an apprenticeship. Twenty-two years later, Pauli is a superintendent in the plumbing division for the Hooper Corporation.
“I’m passionate about education and teaching that not every kid is meant for a four-year college, and I’m all about promoting — I work with the high schools in the area — the trade schools and apprenticeships,” Pauli said. “That’s not to say going to (a four-year) college is bad, but we want our kids to advance as much as possible. The schools are kind of the heart of the community, and many people that go to a school live within those school district boundaries. So if you are preparing your kids for the next step beyond high school and advancing them in their careers, you’re only growing and promoting your community.”
Pauli took part in his first election process in 2019, in which he retained his seat.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time on School Board. We have come a long way, and I enjoy making a difference,” Pauli said when asked why he is seeking another three-year term. “I understand that we have to make some hard decisions that not everybody agrees with, but we always do it with the best interest of our kids in mind, all while trying to be a good steward to the taxpayer dollars. We, as a Board, have held the line on taxes, but not sacrificed educational opportunities.”
While Pauli does view COVID as a big issue for the district, he sees another one facing the three schools — keeping the teachers and staff in the district. He noted a big change will be the upcoming retirement of District Administrator Matt Shappell at the end of the calendar year, and the Board needing to find a replacement, but he feels a bigger issue is teacher retention.
“We do everything we can to give teachers great wages, but it’s tough right now. It’s tough for kids, it’s tough for teachers, and the social-emotional issues that are just magnified by COVID have really impacted our students,” he said. “There’s been a dip in some of our data of how kids are doing right now. That also weighs on our teachers. They aren’t getting that prep time, and it’s difficult to staff the schools at times. The silver lining is that the teachers are always there, and they’ve stepped up.”
Pauli noted that the district should be proud that students have been allowed to be at school, in-person, since September 2020.
“If there’s one thing that we as a Board have learned throughout this, it’s that the vast majority of students belong in in-person school,” he said. “However, there is a small group of students that have flourished and blossomed under a virtual platform, and that’s why I’m really proud of Poynette for stepping up and subcontracting with the JEDI Academy (a private online charter school). By doing that, they remain under the umbrella of the Poynette district, flourish in a remote learning platform, can still participate in all the extra-curriculars and get all the equal opportunities that the in-person classes have.”
Pauli is unsure how long COVID will be a factor, but decent teacher wages is something the district may constantly battle.
“Obviously COVID is unknown, but we hopefully are getting to the end of (the pandemic),” he said. “We continue to ease some of the mitigations, but continue to put backstops there, and they keep being met right now. I think that retaining staff and budgets are going to be the most difficult hurdle facing the district. We continue to run a really tight budget, and we want to pay our teachers as much as we possibly can. We need to do that to retain them. But it’s not just teachers, it’s also our custodians, food service workers, and all the other people that make our schools function — they’re equally as important as all the teachers are.”
Pauli also wanted to bring attention to he fact that the district was on an upward trend with a lot of its student-learning data. During COVID, a lot of test scores have dipped statewide, but comparing the district to where it was 10 years ago, Pauli believes things are definitely moving in the right direction. He wanted it known that so many students are taking AP classes and others at MATC that earn college credits.
“These are things that don’t get promoted as much as they should be, but we’ve been able to offer our kids more and more,” he said. “The college courses are a cost to the district, but we are happy to do it because we know that we are advancing kids into their futures.”
If re-elected, Pauli won’t change his approach to how he conducts himself.
“I will continue to bring an open mind, always putting kids first, and trying to impact our tax dollars as minimally as possible,” he said. “We, as a School Board currently, are a very cohesive Board. We come from very different political opinions and backgrounds, but we all function as one cohesive Board because we can put aside any ideas that we may personally have, and, with data and information in front of us, can always vote and work together for what is best for our kids and our district. I hope I can continue on our Board’s mission of moving forward and advancing our kids as a whole.”