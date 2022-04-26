This pair of shoes, designed by three Poynette High School students and displayed at PHS, pays tribute to the MacKenzie Educational Center, with a drawing of a badger on one shoe and a bison on the other. PHS was selected to participate along wth 249 other high schools across the nation as part of the Vans Custom Culture contest.
This pair of shoes, designed by three Poynette High School students and displayed at PHS, pays tribute to the MacKenzie Educational Center, with a drawing of a badger on one shoe and a bison on the other. PHS was selected to participate along wth 249 other high schools across the nation as part of the Vans Custom Culture contest.
Poynette High School was selected as one of 250 schools across the country to take part in the Vans Custom Culture contest. The contest has student design a pair of white Vans shoes with artwork that helps define its community.
PHS seniors Kyla, Hope and Montana designed and painted two pairs of shoes based on the themes of “Hometown Pride,” and “VanD(IY)oren Legacy” — which honors Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren who died in May 2021 at the age of 90.
One pair of shoes designed by the PHS trio highlights the academics within the district, focusing on art and music, while the other pair is a tribute to the MacKenzie Educational Center — with the drawing of a badger on one shoe and a bison on the other.
The top 50 — which will be announced soon — move on to a public vote, which will take place until May 6. The winners, and first four runners-up will be announced in mid-May. The winning school will receive $50,000 toward its art department, while each of the first four runners-up will receive $15,000.
The two pairs designed by the PHS students are on display at the school in the case outside of the IMC.
The Vans High School Custom Culture contest was created “to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design, and to bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets.”
PHS Drama Club to hold performance at middle school
On Friday (April 29) and Saturday (April 30), the Poynette High School Drama Club will hold a performance of “Just Desserts” in the middle school gym. The shows are at 7 p.m. both nights.
Those in attendance will be able to sample desserts during as part of the shows. Ticket prices are — $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, with children aged 7 and under being free. Go to the Poynette School District’s Facebook page and find the post regarding the show for a link to reserve tickets. Any food allergies may also be listed.