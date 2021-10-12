With the average age of members within in Poynette Area Gardeners Association (PAGA) on the rise in recent years, the group has decided to purchase low maintenance trees, plants, shrubs and grasses. The group is always looking for new members within younger generations to help out wherever and whenever they can.
The club wants to focus on two areas for next year — around the Public Works maintenance garage and the village’s rose garden.
Members Lyn Bryant and Rose Leckwee addressed the Park and Recreation Commission at its Oct. 6 meeting asking it for help in buying those new items to replace current ones that require a lot of maintenance.
PAGA cares for the planters downtown and other various specified areas throughout the village.
Leckwee went through a brief slideshow, detailing exactly what plants the club would like to purchase for plating in 2022. It was noted that certain flower and plant beds have already been cleared out, with lilies removed from the rose garden.
Leckwee noted PAGA would like seven trees, shrubs and grasses for around the Public Works garage — a Weeping Norway Spruce, a Chamaecyparis Lemon Thread (Falsecyress), a Birds Nest Spruce, a Dwarf Globe Blue Spruce, Blonde Ambition grasses, Chameleon grass and Northern Lights Tuft Hair grass.
Bryant said the focus was on less maintenance, putting in less annuals, more perennials and grasses.
“We wanted to introduce different textures and colors into the village, while also having less plants,” Leckwee said. She added that people will be driving passed them at 20 feet away at 25 mph, so they wanted “something that stands out to the public.”
She added that the Chameleon grass is “a fun grass” that changes colors with the variations in seasons.
Leckwee said that along with the conifers, the group wanted to add grasses to further provide different colors and textures throughout the village. She noted all the grasses are non-evasive and help keep maintenance down.
For the rose garden, Leckwee said PAGA would like to purchase Dwarf arborvitae Holmstrup and Apricot Drift roses. The arborvitae could reach 8-feet tall, but Leckwee said it would take about 20 years to reach that point.
The total for all that is requested by the Poynette Area Gardeners Association is just shy of $800, which includes edging materials to make it much easier for the Public Works crew to mow around.
Bryant and Leckwee were asked about other plants and if mulch would be needed. Leckwee said that the certain trees and plants were chosen because of their low-maintenance aspect. They also wanted to select themes for each area — conifers at the Public Works garage and roses for the garden. Bryant said that the village provides them a certain amount of mulch each year.
“This is all a good idea,” Tomlinson said. “Lower maintenance is a good thing. The amount you’re looking for, I think we can cover that.”
He added that the Commission has the available funds under a Parks Improvement line in the budget.
In 2018, the village provided $550 to PAGA, and from 2019-2021, the disbursement was about $400 per year.
Park and Open Space Plan update
The Commission’s current five-year plan ends in March 2023, according to Village Planner Mark Roffers, so a new plan is needed. At the Oct. 6 meeting, the Commission approved Roffers to detail a new update to the overall plan.
A Park and Open Space Plan is necessary for the village, because Poynette then becomes eligible to receive grants for certain future projects. Roffers noted that under the 2018 plan, the village received almost $300,000 in grant funds. He added the plan is also a good idea because it allows the village to see the long and short-term goals of all the parks.
Roffers suggests that the park maps be updated by Village Engineer Kory Anderson as well because the maps in the 2018 plan were unchanged from the 2012 update.
It will cost $9,000 to update the plan and about $1,600 for Anderson to update the park maps. The near $11,000 can be split into two budget cycles. The update in 2018 cost around $7,500.
In addition to Roffers meeting with the Commission to brainstorm and put together ideas, he said there will also be community involvement, ranging from interviews to surveys.