Beginning in August, Poynette-Dekorra Fire and EMS station will be holding monthly events, free to the public.
On the second Wednesday of each month, the station will have free health screenings of blood pressure and glucose checks for all who stop in from 3-6 p.m. The first screening will be Aug. 11.
Then, starting in September, the station will offer free CPR training classes on the first Saturday of each month. There will be two classes each time, with the first at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m. CPR Certification will not be earned with the completion of this class, but life-saving skills will be learned. The class is for anyone aged 10 and older, and reservations are required via email at pdfdems@gmail.com.
The Poynette-Dekorra station is located at 606 Water Tower Road in Poynette.