Work to resurface U.S. Highway 51 between State Highway 60 and Tomlinson Road in Poynette is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Other improvements include grading, base aggregate, beam guards, and pavement marking.
Highway 51 will remain open to local traffic throughout construction with flagging operations. However, through traffic will be detoured via State Highways 22 and 16.
Construction also continues for the Highway 51 bridge replacement over Rocky Run Creek, north of Poynette.
Motorists are advised to slow down, be prepared to stop, and watch for flagging operations in the construction zone.
Construction is currently scheduled for completion in October. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.
For more information regarding traffic impacts across Wisconsin, check the Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 website at www.511wi.gov.
