As of July 1, the Poynette School District made a name change to one of it buildings.
The building that used to house grades 1-8 was known as Poynette Elementary-Middle School. With the completion of the new elementary building, the other building will now be known simply as Poynette Middle School. It will house grades 5-8.
District Administrator Matt Shappell addressed parents and guardians within the district in a June 26 letter that touched on a few topics.
The elementary school has been in the district's possession for almost a month, with a few interior projects in their respective final stages.
“The new K-4 Poynette Elementary School has a few final touches needed, but the district took possession of the building in early June,” District Administrator Matt Shappell wrote in a recent letter sent to parents and guardians.
He said that all work has been done ahead of schedule and that the building still isn’t open to the public because of COVID-19. Shappell added that he is working on getting social-distancing tours for small groups scheduled for later this month.
The current middle school is undergoing renovations inside as well. Shappell said that the building is “in the midst of a metamorphosis” and large portions of the building will look different than when students were last inside the building in early March — including the IMC (Instructional Media Center), the cafeteria, music room and others.
Shappell hopes all the construction will be done by Aug. 24, but noted that “it will be close.”
Renovations to the high school building are also being worked on. Shappell said that the changes are “extensive” in the former technical education area, which will now be called the STEAM wing (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics). There will also be a new guidance office area with an expanded career center, added collaboration areas and a new secure front entrance.
“Another 10 classrooms are either renovated or refreshed, Shappell said.
All work on the high school building should be done by the end of August.
Shappell also addressed the other work that was included in the $28.4 million referendum from November 2018. Most of those projects are nearing completion, too.
“These range from hard to see (new rooftop HVAC units, roofing, hot water heaters, etc.) to very obvious (complete overhaul of the track, sidewalk repair/replacement, a new practice field along Highway 51, and others),” Shappell said.
He added that the entire Cleveland Street parking lot between the middle and high school buildings is scheduled to be demolished, and redone during the first week of August. The campus will be closed for a while as the project is completed. Shappell estimated it would take about two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.