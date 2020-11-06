At an Oct. 27 meeting, the Poynette School Board welcomed four donations for various reasons to the district.
The first donation was by an anonymous individual and it was for $500 that was to be used to help students with low school lunch counts. A second monetary donation was for $2,300 from the P.A.D. (Poynette-Arlington-Dekorra) Parent Club to be used toward the installation of scoreboards within Poynette Middle School.
A saxophone and clarinet were donated by Richard Kreger to be used in Poynette Middle School’s Instrumental Music Program. Lastly, a donation of high visibility coats and rain gear for district crossing guards was given by Kim Sopha.
Construction updates
The district anticipates being complete with all scheduled Findorff/PRA projects by the end of February. The Kerr Gym renovation at the high school is well underway, with bleacher installation planned for January.
Also, as part of the building maintenance plan, the following projects are being done — addressing the drainage between the softball and JV baseball diamonds, pool vessel repair and maintenance, pool wall tile replacement, replacing football goalposts, replacing/repairing soffit at PHS, a plow for the maintenance truck, and replacing PHS school sign along Highway 51. Replacing the sign is estimated to cost around $61,000, and the district has received $14,000 for that project over the last several years. The remaining $47,000 would come from referendum dollars under the building and grounds maintenance tag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.