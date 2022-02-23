Village Engineer Kory Anderson outlined the scope and schedule of an upcoming street project during the Poynette Village Board meeting on Feb. 14. The work will focus on the areas around Thomas Street as it intersects with West Mill and Cross streets.
“This is a continuation of the West Mill Street project,” Anderson said.
That project from 2019 focused on replacing the blacktop surface, added curb and gutter to both sides of the street, and replacing clay pipes with PVC ones. Storm water drainage was also installed.
The overall scope of the upcoming project is along the same lines of street improvements involving Thomas, Cross and West Mill streets. The project mainly involve Thomas, but also Mill and Cross to the north and south of Thomas St.
Anderson said the project is to replace the sanitary sewer that haven’t been replaced since installation around the 1940s, and to alleviate drainage issue along Thomas Street.
There will be work done to the water mains, sanitary sewer, sewer and water laterals — the pipes that carry water and waste away from the property into the village’s main sewers — and storm sewer and street design. The old clay pipe sanitary sewers in those portions of roadways that have root issues will be replaced, and a new manhole will be installed on Thomas Street.
The project has been scheduled for this year, with money budgeted specifically for this project. The project will affect 23 properties — and 22 property owners — including the water tower property currently owned by the village. The Board will later decide on if and how to special assess the property owners.
After outlining the project, the first step is to hold a public informational hearing. A public information hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 14, prior to that night’s Village Board meeting, for properties owners to understand the scope of the project, address concerns and ask questions.
The request for bids will go out shortly after that, and awarded around April 11. Construction is tentatively scheduled to start some time in May, with substantial completion of the project on Sept. 15 and final completion by the end of September.
It is estimated that these parts of the sewer have not been touched since their installation in the 1940s. Anderson said that all affected properties will get new sewer laterals, with an upgrade to PVC pipes.
A new 8-inch water main will replace the existing 6-inch one, with new valves and hydrants also installed. There will be temporary water service provided when those are being worked on. Most sewer and water laterals will need to be replaced from the main to each property line in the area.
With the addition of curb and gutter to those section of streets, new inlets for the storm sewer will be added at the intersection of Thomas and Cross streets, and inlets will be relocated mid-block on Cross between Thomas on John streets. The existing sewer mainline on Cross Street will remain between Mill and John streets.
The three sections of street will have curb and gutters added. On W. Thomas Street, the road will be 32-feet wide — four feet wider than required — to allow for parking on both sides of the street and for occasional truck deliveries to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP). On Cross, from Mill to Thomas, it will be 33-feet wide with a right of way, and steep slopes only allow for a 17-foot wide section of pavement similar to an alley. No street parking will be allowed in that area of Cross street. Also on Cross Street, from Thomas to John, a minimum width of pavement will be 28 feet, and will allow parking on one side of the street.
Currently, there is no proposed sidewalks to accompany the project, as they are deemed unnecessary, according to Anderson. There will also be very minimal tree removal, with a later decision on assessments. Certain mailboxes will have to be relocated as a result of the project.
Funds from an LRIP grant will contribute $14,000 to the project. While the village’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds can be used in this situation, the village is not currently allocating any of those funds toward the project.
Anderson estimated the total cost of the project to be around $668,000. Included in that total was 15% for engineering costs ($80,200) and a 10% contingency ($53,500). It was noted that the village had budgeted $675,000 for all the work.
There are two alternate options to later decide on as well, which could save the village a combined $70,000 if the Board so chooses. One alternate would be to not replace the water mains on Mill St. from north of the treatment plant driveway to Thomas Street. The total with new water mains is $100,800, but would cost $58,300 if no replacement is done in that stretch.
The second alternative is to not include a water main replacement along Mill St. from Thomas to John streets. To replace the mains, it would cost $67,700, but only $40,575 with no main replacements. In both alternatives, West Mill St. would be 22-feet wide with 2-foot gravel shoulders on each side.