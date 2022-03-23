The Poynette-Dekorra Fire & EMS Department occasionally highlights the members of its volunteer department on its Facebook page. One of the more recent spotlights features Ali Reigstad, who has volunteered on the EMS side of the department for about two years. Her cousin, Travis, also volunteers with the department as a firefighter and EMT. Ali has also served Arlington EMS for 10 years and Rio EMS for three.
She answered questions posed to her by another member of the department.
Question: What made you decide to join Fire / EMS?
Ali Reigstad: Fire and EMS is something that runs deep in the roots of my family. In only two generations of the Reigstad Family, over 235 years were served in Fire and EMS. The torch has since been passed down to my cousin Travis and I, making up the third generation and adding 15-plus years onto this total.
Q: Did you have any experience as a first responder prior to joining?
AR: While I don't have experience as a first responder prior to joining EMS, I did work as a Medical Assistant prior to being an EMT.
Q: What do you like most about volunteering in the Poynette community?
AR: I have served in every community I've lived in and hold them all near to my heart for their own unique reasons. I was happy to join Poynette EMS in 2020 to serve a community I grew up in and still know many residents.
Q: Have you been able to use the skills you obtained through Poynette Fire & EMS outside of our department?
AR: I thank EMS for helping with my critical thinking skills and calming demeanor. It's very important to have a calming presence and be able to think and act clearly, quickly, and confidently in an emergency situation. These skills have helped me when presented with emergency situations at social events, accidents I've approached on the road, in my career as a Registered Nurse, and several other situations.
Q: What are some tips for balancing your volunteer work with your full-time job, family commitments, and other priorities in your life?
AR: It's no lie that balancing work, school, family, friends, fun, personal time, and volunteering can be tough. With that said, it can absolutely be done. In the past 12-plus years, I have worked full time in healthcare as a Medical Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurse, and Registered Nurse. I’ve been the primary caregiver for several family members, donated a kidney, been a full-time student for six of those years — earning two nursing degrees — and still found the time to serve the communities I love most. I've always told myself, “Do what you can when you can and let the rest be.”
Q: What advice would you have for anyone who may be considering volunteer work as an EMT or Firefighter?
AR: DO IT! You never know if you'll like it until you try. It is one of the greatest feelings in the world to help others, to be the person people turn to for help, and to confidently know you have something to offer others.