With the resurgence of Jamieson Park happening in Poynette — thanks in part to the addition of a dog park and a nine-hole disc golf course — the park and recreation commission is continuing to improve the area.
A big item that could be crossed off the list soon is a pit toilet, to replace the port-a-potty that the village rents for about $1,200 per month. That turns into nearly $15,000 each year.
Commissioners agreed to spend $13,000 on a single pit toilet to be placed near where the current port-a-potty sits. There is $25,000 available this year to use on various improvements to Jamison Park, with the pit toilet being the biggest purchase for the park in 2021. The goal is to have the single-pit structure installed as soon as possible, perhaps even by the end of they year, depending on the various schedules.
Adding a two-pit structure has also been discussed, but it carried the price tag of $36,000. As a cost saver, the commission will go with one single-pit toilet for now, and possibly continue to rent a port-a-potty if a high amount of visitors are seen throughout the year. The ultimate goal is to then add a second single-pit toilet in the coming years, for around that same $13,000 price tag. All commissioners were in agreement of that plan.
Commissioner Paul Golueke noted that while getting the first single-pit toilet, the commission should start thinking about where a potential second single-pit toilet will go in the future.
Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson will find out how long it takes for the structure to get delivered and installed, and start the process.
Other improvements scheduled to be made for Jamieson Park include a kiosk detailing all the park has to offer, trash cans, new grills and a charcoal dumpster.
Grand Re-opening for Jamieson Park
A grand re-opening celebration has been set for Jamieson Park to showcase all that has been accomplished on improving the area over the past couple of years, most notably the dog park and disc golf course.
The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. It will begin with a flag ceremony by local scout troops 68, 768 and 7008.
Also to be featured at the event is the Badger Kennel Club, a county K9 unit, a disc golf demonstration, a local historian, a local arborist and food trucks. There have been 100 discs ordered as give-aways for those in attendance.
This is a dog-friendly event.
Ice rinks at Pauquette Park
Because the liners of the community ice rinks at Pauquette Park tear every year, and patching them up each following year is tedious, Tomlinson said new liners will be ordered each year for the two rinks. He said it will be a little more expensive in the long run, but easier in the overall process.
He said there are three tiers of liners, and he will order the cheapest ones each year.
Also, he noted that when it snows, removing snow from the rink is the last thing on the mind of the public works crew, and that he is always looking for help in maintaining the ice rinks.