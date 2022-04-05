All three libraries within the Poynette school system will be receiving upgrades by 2024. It all stems from the Department of Public Instruction’s Wisconsin Digital Learning Plan, which is derived from the Future Ready Schools digital learning framework as a vision for student learning.
The DPI requires that a district’s plan be set in intervals, with the last interval being from 2018-21. Poynette’s District Administrator Matt Shappell noted in a memo during the School Board meeting on March 21 that Peggy Maurer, the district’s Library Media Specialist, has collaborated with a team of teachers and administrators to create a new Future Ready Library Plan that “will ensure the libraries are well positioned to lead and support student learning.”
According to the DPI, Wisconsin school districts are encouraged to look at these following areas when putting together its plan — instruction, learning and assessment; empowering and innovative leadership; technology and hardware; professional learning and building capacity; and data and privacy.
The purpose of the Future Ready Framework is to help school district leaders and instructional technology staff to understand the major components of using technology to:
— Transform learning through collaborative dialogue, planning, and budgeting processes;
— Identify opportunity gaps in your district related to your continuous improvement and strategic planning goals;
— Discuss integrated funding plans across federal, state, local, and other funds sources to fulfill your vision for student learning; and
— Develop specific action plans to address them
Poynette’s plan
The vision statement of the Poynette district is to “provide our school community with diverse resources to support academic, emotional, and intellectual needs while developing Future Ready skills.” The goal is to “increase the number of cross-curricular experiences, problem-solving and collaborative learning experiences throughout the district over the next three years.”
The Future Ready Library Framework and the Wisconsin Digital Learning Plan both place the learner at the center and emphasize equitable, personalized, applied, and engaging experiences for college, career and life readiness.
The Poynette district assessed and evaluated each one if its “wedges,” or areas of focus. What it discovered was areas of strength already present, as well as areas of growth to focus on.
The “priority wedges” for Poynette are — Learner-Centered Literacy, Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, and Personalized Professional Learning.
The goal of Learner-Centered Literacy is to “create inclusive collections that acknowledge and celebrate diverse experiences and provide instructional opportunities to empower learners as effective users and creators of information and ideas.” This is done by maintaining a current, well-balanced diverse collection that addresses social-emotional needs, ethnicity, race gender, and state standards.
The goal of the Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment wedge is to “create curriculum and lessons that incorporate and expand STEAM opportunities” and “provide a greater volume of easily accessible literacy resources that are of high interest.” This is done by continuing to build and develop a library curriculum that teaches information literacy, digital citizenship, technology literacy and incorporates the Wisconsin Information and Technology Literary standards.
The goal of Personalized Professional Learning is to “provide current professional development resource to staff through books, online resources, articles, etc.” and to “collaborate with staff to promote new resources and technology that can help support and enhance student learning outcomes.” This will be done by continuing to network with CESA 5 Digital Learners and maintaining active membership and participation in the American Library Association, Wisconsin Media Technology Association, Muirland Reading Council and Cooperative Children’s Book Center.
Other wedge areas for the Poynette district include:
— Budget and Resources, with a goal to “continue to support curricular needs, support digital learning and have a plan in place to fund the necessary programs.” The funding for the libraries is provided by both the district and Wisconsin Common School Funds.
— Community Partnerships, with a goal to “continue working with the Parents Club and Poynette Public Library to develop a positive and collaborative relationship.” In the past, the Parents Club has hosted Scholastic Book Fairs in the libraries. Collaboration with the Poynette Public Library continues on a daily basis. Information about Winter Reading programs, Summer Reading programs, library card sign-up, support with Battle of the Books, and collection of materials are a collaborative effort between all.
— Data and Privacy, with a goal to “explore options to house data in a manner that allows for its secure, efficient, and effective use to increase student achievement.”
— Collaborative Leadership, with a goal to “push for innovation in all aspects of teaching and learning.”
— Use of Space and Time, with a goal to “use the library and other spaces in a manner that promotes successful collaboration and increases student achievement.” The school district, with community stakeholders, engaged in a process that reviewed the district’s facilities and facility needs. That resulted in the successful referendum that constructed a new elementary school, and remodeled the IMC and STEAM spaces in the middle and high schools.
— Robust Infrastructure, with a goal to “continue to monitor and improve the infrastructure of the connectivity and devices.” As a result of the passed referendum the district upgraded its wireless network and have future upgrades planned as well.