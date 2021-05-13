A teacher in the Poynette School District has been put on administrative leave following an alleged incident with a student on May 11.
The news came via a Facebook post on the School District of Poynette’s page from District Administrator Matthew Shappell.
“The District is initiating an investigation and the teacher involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” wrote Shappell. “The District contacted the parents and we are taking steps to provide the appropriate support for the student involved.”
The name of the teacher has not been released.