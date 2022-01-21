When it comes to going to your favorite restaurant, doing some car shopping, or deciding what home to buy, there’s one common denominator across the board — people want options.
That is the case for the village of Poynette, as it decides what to do with the West Ridge subdivision plat on the west side of the village. Currently, the land is plotted to contain 141 single-family homes, with some sort of multi-family building.
The plat was approved in 2007 for development, but no developer has shown interest in it, priced at $1.7 million. Village Administrator Craig Malin, who took over the role in September feels that it’s because the single-family lots lack choices. It would also disturb almost all of the trees and natural beauty of the area.
“It hasn’t been setting the world on fire since approved in 2007,” Malin said.
He noted that 80% of the area has been farmed on, with the rest being wooded sections. He didn’t want a property “that is unique and special to be turned sterile — a place that could be developed anywhere.”
Malin got approval from the Village Board to take his other ideas for the plat to the Plan Commission at its Jan. 18 meeting. He showed the Commission the current proposed layout, as well as a conservation/open space (COS) plan and a traditional neighborhood development (TND) plan.
“That plat has sold one thing, and there’s not enough sales velocity to sell that one thing,” Malin said. “If you look at the competition, they offer a variety of things.”
The land can be zoned as Planned Neighborhood to create those options. Currently, the land is zoned R-1-M Residential.
Malin made a brief presentation to the Commission, and after discussion, all six that were present favored the village opening that plat to different options, in hopes of drawing in the right developer.
“That development will not work as it stands right now,” Commissioner Dave Branish said.
Malin noted that developers have been in contact with him, interested in creating a different option than what has been presented since 2007. However, the Commission needed to give approval to create those options.
“Villages can choose what they want to be,” Malin said. “If you add choices, developers will want to come … We won’t build either plan (that was presented), but we can tell developers that we are open to other plans.”
Options and potentials
The current plat also has less than one acre of green space, eight lots adjacent to those spaces, and a tax base of around $43.9 million. The COS plan could have three or four different lot types, with a total of 170 units (29 more than the current plan). It could also have 59 lots adjacent to the 7.6 of green space, with an estimated tax base of $48.6 million.
“You’re not just buying a house. You are buying a neighborhood,” Malin said. “It’s going to take awhile for others to see what the development could become.”
The TND plan could have eight or nine different lot types, with 200 units — 93 of them adjacent to 9.3 acres of green space. It could create a tax base of around $54.4 million.
“This is excellent,” Commissioner Tyler Johnson said. “There’s pros and cons with each of the three, but I like the approach of picking up something that has been stagnant and trying to bring more homes to the community.”
Johnson favors the COS plan concept as he said that when he drives around town, it’s certain areas that draw his attention.
“What draws my attention are the areas that would conform to these types of plans. It’s similar to Bluebird Circle--it’s majestic,” Johnson said.
Malin added that people constantly make the comparison between the Bluebird Circle neighborhood and his COS concept.
Commissioner Alan Ammerman lives in the Bluebird Circle neighborhood, and has also lived in a subdivision used in one of Malin’s examples. He said it’s difficult for others to envision what could be.
“You don’t think of something until you see it,” Ammerman said.
He added that Bluebird Circle is very appropriate for the village, as it has a natural setting with a centered green space. He said that he favors the COS plan, too.
“We have to think differently,” Ammerman said. “A lot more people are working from home now, so we need to expand what ‘home’ looks like.”
The four main focal points that Malin has kept at the forefront have been to respect the land, add choice, increase the value (for both the developer and community), and improve the community. The COS and TND that Malin envisioned kept most of the wooded areas in the plat.
“Anyone can take a farm field and build a subdivision, but are you improving the community?” he said.
“The land should be the star of the show,” Malin later added. He didn’t see that being the case in the current plan.
Commissioner Joanne Morales asked if the village was growing enough to justify the new subdivision. Branish said that building growth is down in Poynette because there is no land to build on. Branish says that he believes that Poynette is the next stopping point (moving away from the Madison area), as the DeForest and Windsor areas are getting full.
“If we sit on our hands long enough, developers may walk right passed us,” Johnson added.
First things
One topic brought up by multiple commissioners was the fact that the completion of North Street along that subdivision was needed, too.
“We have to finish North Street first,” Branish said. “North Street has been talked about for so long.”
Branish said he would like North Street to make the connection to MacMillan Road, which would also help Poynette-Dekorra Fire/EMS get to Dekorra calls a little quicker, rather than going through other parts of the village.
Village President and Commission Chair Diana Kaschinske agreed, but said the revenue for the village isn’t there yet. The added tax base from this project could help complete the construction of North Street. Malin added the current plat only dedicates half the street anyway.
Commissioner Tim Pahlman likes the original plan, but is open to other concepts. Kaschinske said that the original plan hasn’t triggered interest in 15 years, and that she believes the incomplete street is not holding up the project.
It was also questioned if the area truly needed several different styles of homes.
“People at different stages of their lives want, or need, different things,” Malin said.
Malin also noted that the village has the right of first refusal, so they can void any development that they don’t like.
“We need to figure out what we want first, then we can bring in the developers,” Malin said.
Public comment
One resident spoke on the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting — Steve Mueller, who also sits on the Village Board. Mueller, who was speaking solely as a Poynette resident on Jan. 18, wanted to address the potential safety issue on North Street if the subdivision eventually moves forward.
Mueller said the area is “a knot” around 3 p.m. when Poynette Elementary School lets out, and cars continuously go into the Colby subdivision. He said that snow adds a hinderance, and all that needs to take place is a fire at the same time and the area would be in trouble.
He also didn’t want anything affecting Rowan Creek which would cause trout to leave the area. He wanted the commission to be aware of the potential cost of putting water pumps in the more elevated areas of the plat as well.