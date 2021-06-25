The Poynette School Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 for the purpose to discuss the maximum distance — via bus to school — allowed to be traveled by village residents.
Families of district students are encouraged to attend.
The meeting will take place in the high school’s commons/IMC and begin with a presentation by the administration about Unusually Hazardous Transportation Zones, followed by a discussion — and possible changes — to the transportation policy regarding the distance that the district will provide buses to village residents.
District Administrator Matt Shappell said the default distance that districts can use is two miles, meaning any child living within two miles of the school they attend will not be provided bus transportation — unless they live in a hazardous zone identified by the district.
Shappell thought that two miles was too far for “little legs” to walk/bike, so he recommends shortening the required distance, thus requiring the special meeting.
The Board, and Shappell, briefly talked about the matter at the regular school board meeting on June 21.
“A lot of those hazardous zones have gone away,” Shappell said.
The main area in the village that had been tagged as a hazardous zone was the subdivision on and around Colby Boulevard — very close to the elementary school. However, the recent sidewalk installation in some of that neighborhood was the reason for most of the area not being considered hazardous for the 2021-22 school year.
A decision on a maximum distance is expected to be set at the end of the night’s meeting.