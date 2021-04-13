A greenhouse will soon officially be added near the Community Garden in Veterans Memorial Park, as final approval was given to the Poynette Area Gardeners Association by the Parks and Recreation Commission at its April 7 meeting.
The original plan by the Gardening Association had the greenhouse near the Veterans memorial. The Commission suggested moving it to the east side of the community garden, but costs for water and electrical hook ups would have been around $7,000.
The two parties agreed on a spot directly to the north of the garden. That spot will have easy access for water and electric.
“It’s not the ideal spot, but it goes in line with the garden,” Commission member Tony Belay said. “It’s not going to be out of place.”
It will still need electrical hook up, but Village Administrator Martin Shanks estimates that to not exceed the $3,000 agreed upon. The Parks Commission will cover the cost of all electrical.
The addition of the greenhouse will also not hinder current access to the community garden. Placing it to the north of the garden also keeps it outside of the wetlands and floodplains that run through much of the park.
The Gardening Association will obtain a building permit (at no cost), and will be responsible for keeping the greenhouse in good condition. There is to be no outdoor storage at the greenhouse.
According to a letter from PAGA Treasurer Lyn Bryant to the Commission in July, the greenhouse “would facilitate easier prep work by the garden club when preparing the Adopt-a-Planters for distribution on Main St.” It would also allow the club to keep everything in one area, help plant earlier and give more organized cleanup and storage, Bryant said.
In other news, the Commission also approved changes to the facility reservation policy, and recommended those changes to the Village Board for approval during its April 12 meeting.
The wording of the policy was slightly changed so that the chairman of the parks — or a designated person by the chair — is in charge of maintaining the schedules for the various parks. Before the change, Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson managed the reservations of the athletic field and related facilities, and kept village staff updated on those schedules. The Valley View soccer fields have been loosely managed by the Poynette Area Youth Soccer Organization, as they are the main entity to use those fields. The change now keeps things consistent with village actions.
Also, a minor change will give village-based and Poynette School District-based teams priority over non-local teams when it comes to reserving field time for games and tournaments.
Other news
A small sub-committee was put together to plan a grand re-opening of Jamieson Park, after its many renovations during the past few years, including the additions of a dog park and a nine-hole disc golf course.
Commission member Justin Peters, who heads the sub-committee, said that a tentative date for the grand re-opening will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. Various food trucks, along with the Columbia County Humane Society, Badger Kennel Club, a local historian, a local arborist and the Boy Scouts are groups that are anticipated to be in attendance.
The Commission also has $25,000 set aside for improvements to the park this year. Peters said parking signs are needed for the two gravel lots because people are still parking in random areas. He also would like to see two garbage bins added — one by the shelter and one by the dog park — two grills added on each side of the shelter, and an overall kiosk mapping out all features of the park. Peters wondered if a few more picnic tables could be added under the shelter, too.
A big ticket item still being discussed by the Commission is the addition of pit toilets to replace the port-a-potty currently in the park.
The Commission also briefly discussed the potential of creating a Parks and Recreation employee position.
“I would like to have our own department, even if it’s just one person,” Tomlinson said.
The village showed initial interest in hiring someone to help run programs, as a way of generating revenue for the village. However, the downside would be that the position would not have much to do in the winter months, perhaps meaning it would be a part-time position, or the person would also help with shoveling snow and mowing grass.
“That’s a big step, but I don’t think we’re there yet with our budget,” Belay said. “I don’t think (the village is) big enough to handle it yet.”
The Commission also finalized things for the 2021 Movies in the Park. On Friday, June 4, the village will provide a double-feature beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Valley View Park. Frozen 2 and Trolls World Tour will be shown back-to-back. On Friday, July 16, Croods: New Age will be shown at 6 p.m. at Valley View Park. Free popcorn will be offered at both shows, with beverages — and possibly other snacks — available for purchase.
