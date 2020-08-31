On Friday, Aug. 28 at approximately 2:46 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Tipperary Road in the Town of Dekorra.
A Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and found the pedestrian to have sustained significant injuries. The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and was later extricated by the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department.
The driver of the van, a 76-year-old male from Dane, received minor injuries in the crash. The pedestrian, a 70-year-old male from Poynette, died at the scene. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.
The preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the vehicle was traveling east on Tipperary Road in a 25-mph zone when it went off the roadway to the right. The vehicle then overcorrected and began to spin before crossing Tipperary Road. A pedestrian was walking against traffic and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle then went up a retaining wall and rolled over.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Speed is a factor in this crash.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, Poynette-Dekorra EMS, Lodi EMS, Divine Savior EMS, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Program, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County Highway Department and Blystone’s Towing.
