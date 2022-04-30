A topic of discussion at the Poynette School Board’s April 25 meeting was the upcoming 2022-23 budget, and the likelihood of the district seeking an operational referendum in the next election cycle.
District Administrator Matt Shappell noted that the district will be near its budget estimations for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“We’ll be close this year, Shappell said as he addressed the Board. “The 2022-23 budget is still quite tight. It’d be nice if the state contributed more funds. We’ve always been a lean district, but I anticipate us getting some help next year, and we are prepared to go to an operational referendum.”
An operational referendum would help the district combat higher water, electric, insurance and other district costs.
Poynette has done well with “pinching its pennies” to continue to function at a high quality, but as administration looks at spending the next few years, a referendum seems like the most logical solution.
“There’s no more to squeeze out of this (budget) without going to the taxpayers,” Business Manager Linda Dallman said.
Shappell added, “Many schools are in the same situation as us, and they’ve been told by state legislators that they should be going to referendum.”
The Board needs to approve the district going into that referendum, which could be done at the June or July meeting. If approved, the referendum could be seen on the November ballot for district residents.
The Poynette district did receive a healthy amount of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds over the last two years, but used the most recent payment mainly to contribute to teacher and staff wages to stay competitive with surrounding districts, as well as add a few positions. ESSER funds could have been used to offset some of those operational costs, but the Poynette district saw it as a better option to help staff instead.
Shappell added that the district has been paying ahead on its debt, too, and that most of the potential referendum dollars would go to help further pay off debt, which would then not have a significant impact on the mill rate in the coming years.
Board President Jeff Noble commended the administration, and fellow Board members for the steps taken to be able to put off such referendum until now.
“I think we’ve timed this well, to have minimal impact with an operational referendum,” he said.
Board members Jody Bartnick and Ruth Ann Lee wanted to make sure that the potential referendum was communicated well with residents, mainly noting the differences between the potential operational referendum and the $28 million facilities referendum that was passed in 2018. The referendum four years ago saw $23 million go toward building the new elementary school. The rest went to various improvements around the middle and high school, such as updating classrooms and other construction/maintenance projects.
The effects of the 2018 referendum were easy to see, which is why Bartnick wants to community to be well informed about the another possible referendum.
“You can visualize a new building, but it’s harder to visualize those operational funds,” Bartnick said.
Currently, the Poynette district is just one of two districts in Columbia County that is not in an operational referendum — Fall River being the other. In the most recent election in April, Shappell noted that of all the referendums asked for by state district’s, about 90% of them were successful.
One such referendum that received a successful “yes” vote was that of the Lodi School District, which asked for a non-recurring operational referendum in the amount of $5.98 million in each of the next five years.
Shappel is unsure how much the Poynette district will need to ask for in its referendum.
“We’ll need it, but we’re not sure of the amount yet,” he said.