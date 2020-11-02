Prior to the Committee of the Whole meeting for the Poynette Village Board on Monday, Oct. 26, Village Engineer Kory Anderson spoke on behalf of the proposed sidewalk project for the Hillcrest (Colby) subdivision near Poynette Elementary School.
About eight residents, most of whom would be affected through special assessment to install the sidewalks, attended the informational hearing. In total, 22 property owners would receive special assessments if the project moves forward. They would be charged 100% of the sidewalk installation within the overall project.
Anderson gave a brief presentation on what Phase 1 entails of the proposed project. Sidewalks would be installed in the following locations (also adding curbs and gutters where needed):
— On the east side of W. Seward Street, beginning at North Street and stretching south to just beyond Meadow Lane;
— On the south side of Sunset Drive beginning at W. Seward and stretching west for a few properties; and
— On the south side of Colby Boulevard, beginning at N. Main Street and stretching west to just beyond W. Seward.
The strip of sidewalk on W. Seward between Colby and North would be in conjunction with a proposed 6-foot wide asphalt path in front of the fire department. It would provide a safer route for those walking to PES.
The sidewalks would be placed about seven feet away from the curb. The sidewalks would then be four-feet wide.
Anderson noted that the homes on the north side of Colby had steep areas, that would make it difficult for a sidewalk currently. He added that sidewalks could go there in the future, but possible retaining walls in front of the homes or other grading, will be necessary. He also said that any landscaping in the affected areas under Phase 1 would have to be removed and that any trees would have to be removed, with new ones be replanted when the project is completed.
After the brief presentation, Anderson then answered questions and clarified concerns that any resident had.
One resident asked for a break down of the cost. Anderson said that the average affected residence has about 100 feet of property, with $6.50 being assessed per square foot on concrete for the sidewalk installation. As an example, a home that has 105 feet of property would be assessed $2,600 for sidewalk installation.
Another resident then asked how long homeowners would have to pay off those costs. Anderson said that homeowners would have 10 years maximum to pay off the assessment — while gaining zero interest — if they choose not to pay immediately.
Another question was if a traffic study was done to see if sidewalks were truly necessary in the area. Anderson said that there weren’t and added that the decision to put in sidewalks was more for geographical reasons and would make it easier to connect the surrounding neighborhoods with the elementary school. Trustee Jerry Burke, who was sitting in on the hearing — along with the other Board members — added that the village took note of the logical routes that would be walked (to school).
Trustee Chris Polzer also brought up the idea of finding out how many students live in the area and who would subsequently be affected by the proposed project.
At a previous meeting, the Board approved putting funds toward the project in the 2021 budget, making its case to move ahead with construction. The Board still needs to approve the project for bidding and construction.
If all goes well and according to plan, Anderson said the bidding process could be completed by January, with construction happening in the spring and subsequent completion before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Residents voice concerns, support of project to Village Board
About eight residents showed up to listen and ask questions to Anderson. Five then addressed the Village Board at its Committee of the Whole meeting, with two opposed to the sidewalk project and three in support of installing sidewalks.
One resident who was opposed said that there were a lot of casual walkers and runners in the neighborhood, but most of them didn’t use the nearby sidewalks. He inferred that most parents seem to drive their kids the few blocks to school rather then let them walk on potential dangerous streets. He added that the village should pay the costs and not assess the homeowners anything because it’ll be a village sidewalk, not his.
A resident, who has lived in the neighborhood for 23 years, said that it wasn’t fair to assess the individual homeowners. He added that the issue probably wouldn’t even be talked about if it weren’t for the completed construction of the new elementary school.
Three voiced their support of the project and special assessments of 100% of the sidewalk costs. One resident, who previously addressed the board regarding safety issues at the Colby and North intersection — which are currently being addressed — was in support of the project.
Another resident, who has lived in the neighborhood for two years, showed her support. She said that kids are constantly walking up and down the street before and after school hours, whether it be to school, or to the nearby bus stop for school. She said the normal traffic hazards will be added to soon, with snowbanks piling up, as children will continue to walk even during the winter months. She added that when she and her husband moved to Poynette, they wanted a sidewalk in front of their home, and indicated that the nearby roads shows signs of the village wanting to put sidewalks in the area in the past, but never did. Her husband was also in support of the project.
