The first item of business for Poynette’s Parks and Recreation Commission at its May 5 meeting came via a brief presentation from the local Girl Scout troop — Troop 7708.
Four members of the troop spoke to the commission asking for permission to place a recycling container in Pauquette Park and Valley View Park because there are no such containers currently in the parks.
Two troop leaders were also in attendance, but the fifth member of Troop 7708 was unable to attend.
The troop would like to sponsor the two containers, but also put the village’s Park and Rec logo or the village logo of “Poynette … Naturally” on the containers as well.
All Ccommission members thought it was a great idea, and were surprised that the topic hasn’t really been brought up before.
“There’s no extra work because it can go right next to the trash can,” one young troop member said during the presentation.
The lone hurdle is checking with the Department of Public Works, as they would be the ones emptying the containers, the same way they do all the garbage bins in village parks. Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson didn’t see that as a major issue though.
The troop was looking for a civic project and members all gravitated toward the recycling bins, as it was something they have thought about for a long time.
“They have a passion with recycling,” one troop leader said.
There were two options for containers that the commission could choose, both standing about 3-feet high — a container that looked like a soda can or one that resembles a plastic soda/water bottle similar to what is seen at various gas stations. They chose the one that looks like a plastic bottle
Troop 7708 would be written somewhere on the container. The commission decided to also put the Park and Recreation logo on the containers as well. The reason that the troop is sponsoring only two containers is because of its budget set aside for the project, which is $300.
When asked how the containers might be secured, a leader said that sand could be put in the bottom for added weight, but would explore other options. Someone within the troop will be able to get the containers and have them ready for use in about two to four weeks.
Commission in favor of creating a Parks and Recreation employee position
Village President Diana Kaschinske was in attendance to discuss the possible creation of a Parks and Recreation employee with the commission. She also addressed various concerns and answered all questions commissioner members had.
“I’m always looking for new goals for the village, and this has been on the list,” Kaschinske said.
The concern that the commission had was if there would be enough for the person to do throughout the year, as to not needing to help with mowing and/or shoveling.
Kaschinske said that if the process is done properly, then it will work. Kaschinske said that if a qualified person is brought in for the position, then they won’t be looking for something to do because they will be making and developing programs year round.
“Plus, you shouldn’t be in the house all winter,” Kaschinske said, adding that there are plenty of activities to do, like snowshoeing or other things.
“The budget for parks is tight, and what you’ve done with it is amazing,” Kaschinske added. “But this will help with revenue and allow you to be able to do much more. … We need something for the youth, and the older people.”
Commissioner Paul Golueke asked where various events would be held.
Kaschinske said, that outside of the parks’ green space, they could be held in the upstairs rooms of village hall, as well as park shelters. She feels that there is more than enough space for various programs and events.
She added that profit will not be seen right away, or even in that first year.
“It’s not a sprint,” Commissioner Tony Belay said. “In the long haul, a good person will get it going, but it’ll need time to develop.”
Tomlinson was fully on board knowing that this idea had the support of Kaschinske.
“I get super-excited about this, but everything starts here (Parks Commission),” Kaschinske said. “If done right, it will generate revenue. … Parents are willing to pay a little to know that their kids are in a healthy and safe environment.”
Overall, the commission is in favor of eventually moving forward in the process.
The commission had four members at the May 5 meeting, as Chris Polzer, Justin Peters and Kevin Digman all had excused absences.
