Members of the Poynette Village Board have recently fielded several questions about whether ATV and UTV use is allowed on village roadways or not.
While the Board has approved the ordinance allowing such vehicles on the roadways, it is still illegal right now to drive ATVs and UTVs within the village. The reason being is because that final steps are still needed from the county and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT).
The DOT approval is needed for such travel on any part of U.S. Highway 51, and then the installation of the appropriate signage. The county also has approved the usage of such vehicles, but the village is awaiting the installation of those signs as well.
Also, because other area municipalities have not made similar approvals, no ATV or UTV traffic would be able to leave or enter the village limits. Poynette officials are anticipating the county signs to go up by the end of May, making ATV and UTV traffic legal on roadways within the village.
A similar ordinance regarding golf carts and other like vehicles will be sought for approval by the Poynette Village Board at a future meeting.
In other news, Village President Diana Kaschinske and the other trustees also thanked Terri Fiore and Judainne “JJ” Stronach for their service to the Board, as both lost their recent bids for re-elections, and April 11 marked their last meetings of their terms. Both have officially reached out to Village Administrator Craig Malin, Clerk Natalie Megow and the other Village Board members with interest in filling the recently vacated seat by Jerry Burke.
The Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 to address filling the vacancy.