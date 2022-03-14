The current five-year plan for Poynette’s parks, which was adopted in the beginning of 2018, expires at the end of the year, so the Parks and Recreation Commission began its discussions on creating a new five-year plan.
Village Planner Mark Roffers attended the March 2 meeting, and addressed the very early stages of planning with the Commission, as well as briefly going over the 2108 plan to see what has been accomplished.
“This plan provides guidance to the staff and village in an organized way,” Roffers said of a new plan. “It also helps secure DNR grants for projects.”
The first step is to do inventory work this spring, which includes commissioners taking account of the current conditions of each village park and what they might want to improve, as well as sending out a survey to the community.
“Over the summer, we’ll put all the ideas together and prioritize things,” Roffers said. The plan is for the Commission to adopt the 2023-2027 plan in the fall, so it can get the further necessary approval from the Village Board and the Department of Natural Resources.
The plan from 2018 was reviewed to see what the Commission had accomplished in the last five years. In that plan, the focuses were on the North-South Trail, extending the Rowan Creek Trail and repurposing Jamieson Park — which has since added a dog park, nine-hole disc golf course and a more generalized parking area. The Rowan Creek Trail expansion is still on hold.
“Now, do you guys think that Jamieson is finished, or a work in progress?” Roffers asked.
Commissioner Justin Peters, who led the charge for the disc golf course, believes that camping should make a return to the park, especially since work is being done to provide permanent bathrooms.
However, if camping were to return, the rest of the commission feels that rates need to be charged in some way, as well as hiring someone to manage that portion. Camping became prohibited in the park because people were causing damage.
Work on the North-South Trail connected Bluebird Circle to Main Street with a path along Highway CS. Many commissioners would still like to see more trails added, fully connecting one end of the village to the other. The extension of Rowan Creek has been a holdup in that scenario as the village continues to work on acquiring the Sportsmen’s Club property adjacent to Jamieson Park.
Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson noted that he would like for the trails to eventually be able to lead from park to park, including a safe crossing of Highway 51.
Originally the trail along CS had a portion that was to connect to Old Setters Trail, but it was taken out during planning. Tomlinson said there was a lot of opposition to that portion of trail from residents in the area.
In the 2018 plan, the Commission chose not to pay much attention to Colby, Valley View, Old Settlers or Columbia parks, due to the large projects at Jamieson Park and with the trails. A focus in the next plan could be on those smaller parks.
“That focus was on the big projects and you kind of let the smaller parks be,” Roffers said. “Now do you want to put in two or three big ideas to replace the others that were accomplished in the last five years?”
Roffers added that Colby, Columbia and Old Settlers parks could be good investments over the next five years.
The potential West Ridge subdivision was also addressed as it would add parks in the northwest corner of the village. Roffers said if the development progresses, the area would be good to work with.
“That development will evolve as these plans evolve,” Roffers said. “And there’s always the notion to continue the improvements in Pauquette Park.”
Roffers would also like to get ideas from stakeholders in the community — mainly the school district, the DNR, Friends of Rowan Creek, the Garden Club and the youth athletic teams. Roffers noted the village currently exceeds the National Park Standards of 10.5 acres of parks per 1,000 residents, so acquisition of land isn’t entirely necessary in the new plan.
Surveying the community
Just like in the planning stages for the 2018 plan, a survey will be posted for community members to offer their thoughts. Commissioner Jill Nooyen wants to see the results from that survey before the commission really dives into its ideas.
“I think we need to hear what the community wants first,” Nooyen said.
The questions will be much the same as they were for the 2018 plan, like what parks residents use and what features, what features they would like to see at various parks, and how supportive they would be if certain things were done in village parks. There will also be opportunities for the community to submit comments on most questions.
“I’m a big geek for asking similar questions on the next survey to see how the attitude of the community has changed since 2018,” Roffers said.
The survey will be available toward the end of the month, and will be open for a few weeks. The plan is for Roffers to report the results at the Commission’s meeting in May.
Roffers said the survey may take 10-15 minutes, depending on how you answer questions and/or submit comments. Once the survey is ready, it will be posted on the village’s social media pages, and there will be limited hard copies around the village.
For the 2018 plan, more than 250 responses were given.
It was also noted that many of the possible wanted additions to parks by the community could be resolved as the Recreation and Community Engagement Director position is hired within the next few months.