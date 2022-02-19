With a vacancy in the Poynette Police Department, currently at the Lieutenant position, Chief Adam Rogge proposed to the Board that he first be allowed to hire a new Officer position.
His request was brought to the Village Board meeting on Feb. 14.
Rogge also believes that there is an internal candidate to fill the open Lieutenant position and has “the utmost confidence” that the person “will be ready for promotion within the year,” Rogge wrote in a memo to the Board.
In 2022, the Lieutenant position is budgeted for $68,000, while an entry-level officer is budgeted at $50,815.22. Rogge said that if he were to hire a patrol officer in March, in lieu of a lieutenant, and promote an internal candidate to Lieutenant by September, it would save the village around $13,000.
If Rogge were to hire a patrol officer for the rest of 2022 and not hire or promote a lieutenant, the village would save more than $14,000. Neither figure adds in the cost of benefits to either position.
“It is my goal to create a culture within the Poynette Police Department that rewards hard work, dedication and competence,” Rogge wrote in the memo. “The internal candidate that I have in mind for promotion will have 10 years of total law enforcement experience by October.”
He added that said candidate is currently a field training officer, Emergency Vehicle Operations (EVOC) & Vehicle Contacts Instructor. The individual is also signed up for leadership training in 2022 and has been given a number of different assignments to better prepare for a leadership role.
For now, the Board agreed to let Rogge hire a patrol officer, and will make a decision about the open Lieutenant position at a later date.
In other news, Rogge was officially sworn into the Chief of Police position during the Village Board meeting. Rogge again stated that he was honored to be in such a position and noted that because he and his family also live in the village, that he is “invested in Poynette for the long haul.”