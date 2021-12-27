There will be another opportunity for graduating seniors of Poynette High School to earn a scholarship.
At its Dec. 20 meeting, the Poynette School Board approved adding the Robert and Grace McMillan Scholarship, which will total $1,000 annually. Any graduating senior who is planning on pursuing a career in an agricultural field — including Ag education, Ag business or journalism — is eligible. Students must either be attending a four-year college or university, technical school, or the Wisconsin Farm Short Course. Payment of the scholarship will be made after successful completion of the first semester of college, with enrollment in a second semester.
Students will be asked to write a short essay, answering two questions — what accomplishments, up to this point, have you achieved in the agricultural field; and where do you see yourself in 5-10 years. The standard PHS application form will be used. The deadline to submit applications will be Feb. 15 of each school year.
Sonja Noble, wife of School Board President Jeff Noble, along with the Poynette High School principal — or otherwise designated person — will be on the selection committee.
Jeff Noble abstained from voting on the topic.
Also during the meeting, the Board approved using a combination of referendum and ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Fund dollars to purchase new technology for teachers within the district. The purchase of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes and cameras will allow teachers to better manage online teaching resources.
The district will purchase about 100 Chromebooks for teachers, with their current Chromebooks being passed down to students.
The Chromeboxes and cameras will be mounted to televisions to provide a better opportunity for children who aren’t in a given classroom to participate in various lessons. The overall cost is to not exceed $71,000.
“We’ve had referendum dollars earmarked for this for a long time,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said, adding that Davy Tomlinson, director of computer services, is still negotiating with vendors to figure out the best purchase options.
The Board also approved a change to the graduation requirements at Poynette High School. Currently, and added value designation has been added to the GPA of students per honor course taken. The “bump up” in GPA is 0.04 per course. However, most higher-level institutions don’t factor in that added GPA, and just look at overall course load. The Class of 2025 will be the last grade at PHS to receive these “bumps” in GPA.
“Most colleges ignore that,” Shappell said. “It’s an outdated concept. Some kids don’t choose the best courses for them because they are chasing that GPA.”
Hoernke added, “Colleges look at the high school courses and the rigor of each course. They don’t focus on that ‘bump GPA.’”
Certain courses through MATC, JEDI and UW aren’t eligible for the “bump” either, thus the district proposing to get rid of the practice.
According to Shappell, the value added points were instituted decades ago, but they no longer are an accurate representation of the levels of rigor within the PHS curriculum.
District report card
The district’s report card for the 2020-21 academic year was presented to the Board at the meeting as well.
All three schools, and the overall district, exceeded expectations. The Poynette District had an overall grade of 75.8. The elementary and middle school each received a grade of 77.5, while the high school scored a 70.5. All the grades for the district and its three schools were broken down in detail in the Nov. 26 issue of the Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press.
The Department of Public Instruction also notes that districts and others should use caution when looking at all the grades, simply because of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the landscape recently.
Shappell also warns, “Be careful when comparing with other districts because you need to know all the other nuances. Our data is more complete than other districts. The DPI doesn’t want you to compare, but it’s almost natural instinct.”
Board member Sally Stewart also noted that some schools may have received higher overall grades because its possible that the failing students didn’t test in certain situations.
“We did well,” Shappell said. “We could always do better. We know where we have to grow. … We still have room to grow, but staff should be proud of what we’ve accomplished during difficult times.”
Other news
— The Board accepted two donations at the meeting — $6,373.63 from the Lieutenant Colonel Elgin R. Marsh Jr. Poynette High School Fund and the Greater Sauk Community Foundation for building and teacher support at PHS, and approximately $200 worth of lumber from Garrett Patt and Poynette Ironworks for the catapult unit at the middle school.
— The Board approved three overnight field trips — two by the high school curling teams for tournaments in Rothschild, and one for an FFA conference in Stevens Point.