The Village of Poynette will be holding its annual Spring Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 24. The Poynette Police Department will also hold its Drug Take Back Day.
Both events will be held from 8-11 a.m. in the parking lot outside Village Hall and the police department, adjacent to Pauquette Park.
The village is asking that all vehicles enter the parking lot from W. Washington Street. These events are for Village of Poynette residents only, and all will be asked to provide proof that they live within the village. All residents must be able to unload their own vehicles.
Items accepted free of charge are — furniture, couches, chairs, miscellaneous household items, washer, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, vacuums, gas grills, water heaters and car parts.
Items such as televisions, computer monitors, plush couches and chairs, mattresses, large exercise equipment and large lawn mowers will have a charge of $10 per item dropped off. Hard drives not removed from computers are deposited at the owner’s risk.
Tires, paint cans and biohazard waste will not be accepted. The village has the right to refuse any items.
The Poynette Police Department will accepting all pill forms of medication, which will be disposed of properly. No liquids or syringes will be accepted during Drug Take Back Day.
For questions and more information, contact the Village at 608-635-2122.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.