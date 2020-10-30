On Nov. 2, the Poynette Area Public Library will be changing its hours for the indefinite future, Director Jodi Bailey told the Village Board during her monthly report at an Oct. 26 meeting.
The library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday. The new hours will have the building close 30 minutes earlier on Monday-Thursday, but remain open later on Friday nights. The building is still closed on Saturdays.
Bailey pointed out that Friday nights have been the busiest of the week, so to better accommodate the community, she chose to remain open longer at the end of the week. Also, as she offered her monthly report, she is eager to re-open on Saturdays, but will wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
During the winter months, if Poynette schools are to close for a “snow day,” the library will also be closed.
In other news, the library began a StoryWindows project. It is in the same regard as the StoryWalk project, which posted a new children’s book to the fence along the back baseball diamond of Pauquette Park each week.
StoryWindows will display a book in the children’s library windows of the building facing Main Street every two weeks for passersby to enjoy. The project began on Monday, Oct. 26, with a new book to replace the first one on Monday, Nov. 9, and so on.
Also, for the first three weeks of November, the library is holding a community scavenger hunt. All those wishing to participate may download and print the necessary crossword puzzle from the library’s website — www.poynettelibrary.com — or get a copy from the library. Participants are then instructed to visit community locations listed on the puzzle and scan the QR code once at the specified location to get the word clue. Participants can return the completed crossword puzzle to the library to be entered in a drawing for a gift card to use at a local business.
