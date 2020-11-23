The Poynette School District is in its final year of a contract with Go Riteway regarding all the busing for the district. The current contract expires at the end of the academic year.
At the Nov. 16 school board meeting, the board gave approval for District Administrator Matt Shappell to enter negotiations with Go Riteway for another contract extension of either three or five years.
The final decision is up to Go Riteway, and Shappell noted at the meeting that the bus company would like to have the district back under contract. Shappell hopes that the wheels are in motion on the company extending the current contract.
If an agreement isn’t reached between the district and Go Riteway, Shappell said that there are “other players” involved. He said that there are two big names involved, as well as an “outsider.”
In a COVID-19 update to the board, there have not been any significant issues thus far in the school year for the district. Shappell commended everyone in the district for allowing the students to have that in-person instruction.
“We’ve been able to stay in person because of the staff, community and administrators,” Shappell said of all the safety precautions that have been put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the surging number of positive cases in the area and the rest of the state, all in the district are hopeful that the district can continue to be successful in its mitigation efforts.
“We want to stay as safe as possible and be in person as much as possible,” Shappell said.
Shappell did go on to add that it’s still likely that the district will fluctuate between instructional models as the year progresses.
When asked how the district would handle a potential change in instruction, Shappell would like to handle it building by building, but also noted that the pandemic is a “dynamic situation.”
As a way to try and stay ahead of any potential disruptions in instruction, the district has been sending home laptops and other devices with students on Fridays. It’s a precautionary move in case things were to change dramatically over any given weekend.
In other news, the board approved early graduation requests for nine seniors, who will have all met the necessary requirements by the end of the semester. It was noted that several are seeking early graduation so they can begin full-time employment or an apprenticeship, while two or three will enlist in the military, and some simply want to start college as soon as possible.
Board Member Sally Stewart asked if the fact that nine students wanting early graduation was a good thing or bad thing. She noted that it was good that students have the early qualifications, but wondered if they could stay the extra five months to get as much from the district as possible.
High School Principal Mark Hoernke said that all the students who requested early graduation are “set up well for their next steps.”
Return to Learn updates
There were no updates regarding the district’s Return to Learn plan. Shappell again noted that the district will remain flexible to move within all instructional models if any signs of COVID-19 spreading throughout the buildings is seen.
The district also instituted the insurance recommended of a signed Acknowledgement of Risk that will be required for all co-curricular participants and their families.
Each person who signs the document — students, along with parents/guardians — acknowledges the risks of participating in any activity amid the pandemic, and acknowledges that they are willing participants, doing so voluntarily. Also by signing, each signer understands that COVID-19 exposure may happen and takes full responsibility for any consequences.
