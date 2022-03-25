The 2022 graduating class from Poynette High School will have one additional opportunity for scholarship money. A new one-time scholarship will be offered this year.
A total of $1,000 was donated anonymously to the school for the PHS Scholar Athlete Scholarship to be given to a male and female student-athlete in the Class of 2022 — $500 will go to each person.
“The person sponsoring this scholarship would like to remain anonymous,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said during the School Board meeting on March 21.
The Board approved the scholarship by a 6-0-1 vote, with Sally Stewart abstaining.
The scholarship will have three criteria for student-athletes to be eligible. A student-athlete must have — received a GPA of at least 3.0 for all grading periods; a final cumulative GPA of 3.3 after the first semester of their senior year; and participated in at least two sports per year for all four years of high school.
Students who are eligible will automatically be put into the pool of candidates, and no additional application is needed. The selection committee will consist of PHS Principal Mark Hoernke, PHS Associate Principal/Athletic Director Melissa Paynter and a high school counselor.
Middle school needs new dishwasher
Shappell informed the Board that a new dishwasher will need to be purchased for the middle school. Last year, the Board approved the purchase of a dishwasher at the high school for about $56,000 — $22,000 of which came from a grant.
Grease traps are required for all dishwashers, which was not on the old one at the high school. Shappell said the PMS dishwasher is most likely in the same situation. He is under the assumption that a replacement will come with around a $50,000 price tag.
Shappell has not requested quotes as of yet, so more information, as well as an action item, will come before the Board at a later date.
Return to Learn update
It was a very minimal update regarding COVID 19. Shappell said the activity within the schools is still very low, and the district saw no positive cases reported during the week of March 14 — the first time that has happened during the 2021-22 school year. In the last five weeks, there have only been nine reported cases, a far cry from the 118 reported cases from Jan. 10-Feb. 11.
Personnel update
The Board approved two personnel changes. It approved the hiring of Meghan May, an elementary school counselor, who will start in the fall. It also approved the resignation of Bonnie Walther, a middle school special education teacher, whose last day in the district is April 1.
Other personnel changes included the hire of Luke Simonson for a building and grounds position, and boys curling coach, Mike Thurston, announcing he was stepping down.
The district currently has six openings — two full-time custodians, a middle school principal, a business manager, a boys curling coach and a middle school special education teacher.
Other notes
— The March 21 meeting marked the final one for Jerry Burke, who is not seeking re-election on April 5. He was presented with a plaque, thanking him for his nine years of service to the Board of Education — which was spread out over multiple years.
— The Board approved the continuation of Poynette in the Wisconsin School Nutrition Purchasing Cooperative (WiSNP Co-op) for the 2022-23 year.
“We’ve been doing this for years,” Shappell said. “It saves a considerable amount on food, and it’s only $300 per district (per year).”
WiSNP Co-op has 56 schools across the state participating in the program. The Middleton-Cross Plains school district serves as the fiscal agent for the co-op.
— Someone came to the district and asked if they could use the Poynette Pumas “P” logo at a PAD Parent Club Craft Fair that is being held off school campuses. They wanted to out the logo on items and sell them at the fair. Shappell said per the district’s policy, the person would need Board approval, which was unanimously approved. Shappell added that the district has six policies regarding the use of school logos, and they are not uniform in who makes the final decision.
— The Board approved the 2022-23 contract for the Poynette School District to maintain its relationship with CESA 5, which consists of 35 school districts in the region.
— The Board approved its 2022-23 contract with CESA 9 for its eRate services, which provides the district with support (federal reimbursement of certain technologies) including required paperwork and seeking proposals.
According to CESA 9, it’s authorized to “provide services to school districts on a cooperative basis and has been authorized to enter into and approve service contracts with local school districts, county boards of supervisors, and other cooperative educational services agencies.”
Shappell added that the $2,500 price tag is “relatively cheap for what we get.”