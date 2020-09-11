At its Aug. 25 meeting, the Poynette School Board approved purchases totaling $76,200 for various updates related to COVID-19.
The district received $56,000 in aid to use for various expenses due to the pandemic, and District Administrator Matthew Shappell feels many of these items will have benefits that last far beyond the pandemic, including long-term improvements to indoor air quality throughout all district buildings.
The purchases were for 13 MERV filters ($4,700), UVGI or ultraviolet germicidal irradiation additions to the HVAC systems ($16,200), in-room HEPA filters ($34,800), additional cleaning equipment ($8,200), additional cleaning supplies ($3,300), touch-free paper towel dispensers ($4,000), and face coverings, barriers, shields and other protective equipment ($5,000).
Shappell added that some expenses fall under the referendum due to being building maintenance.
“This will not be a significant hit to the budget because of all of this,” Shappell said.
Lee joins board, Pauli named vice president
The first business to tend to for the school board on Aug. 25 was to fill the open position it had as a result of Kevin Thays moving out of the district.
The board invited six candidates to the meeting and each candidate addressed the board, answering the same three questions posed to them.
After all the candidates spoke, the board voted for who they thought would be the best candidate, and Ruth Ann Lee was selected. She was sworn in right away and sat in on the full meeting.
Lee is a parent of a 2020 PHS graduate and also has an incoming freshman in the district. She is the Business Manager for the Wisconsin Wildlife Foundation and is a volunteer with the Friends of the MacKenzie Center.
In response to one of the board’s questions, Lee said one of the first things she will do as a member is to network with current members, and members of the community, to learn from them on what the most pressing issues are within the district.
Also, because Thays was vice president, the board had to decide on a current member to fill that role. The board chose Jamie Pauli.
Personnel updates
The board accepted the resignations of a 4K teacher as well as a middle school intervention teacher. The board also accepted the offers of employment to Jesse Atkins (HS social studies teacher), Sonny Wixom (4K teacher), McKenna Falbo (elementary school teacher) and Abigail Stangler (middle school teacher). The district also hired a groundskeeper at the the elementary school as well as a custodian and food worker (same person to fill both roles).
Donations to the district
The board accepted two donations worth a combined $4,500 dollars. The district received a $3,000 donation from the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry, with $1,000 to be used for the Blessings in a Backpack program. The remaining $2,000 is to be used to help and assist any student in need.
The second donation to the district was from the Poynette Community Church for $1,500 and to be used for needs such as winter coats, yearbooks and any other way to assist students in need.
