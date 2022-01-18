Jodi Bailey was named Library Director at the Poynette Area Public Library on Dec. 31, 2019. Just about two years later, she has become a state certified Library Director as a result of continuing her education toward that goal.
Bailey held a temporary license the last few years, but becoming fully certified crosses a life goal off her list.
“It’s good for me to spread the word, that at 55, you can still achieve a life goal,” Bailey said. “I was lucky to not give up and have a staff that’s supportive.”
Bailey earned her Grade II certification, which comes to those who already have a Bachelor’s Degree, and who completed the four courses as specified by Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction.
“There’s four classes that the Department of Public instruction says that you have to take,” Bailey said. “I took them as close together as possible.”
The four courses are Basic Public Library Administration, Advanced Public Library Administration, Organization and Management of Collections, and Public and Community Library Services. The courses can be taken through programs of three state colleges/universities — the University of Wisconsin, Chippewa Valley Technical College or the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The four courses must be completed within a four-year span. The Basic Public Library Administration course must be completed by the end of the first year, and at least one of the other course each subsequent year not to exceed four years.
The Grade II level is usually seen in municipalities with a population of 3,000-5,999 — Poynette’s size usually falls within Grade III. The difference is that Grade II is given to those with a Bachelor’s Degree (which Bailey has), while Grade III is for those who have completed at least 54 college credits.
Bailey could have avoided the four courses if she had a minor in library science that accompanied her Bachelor Degree and a three-semester credit coursework in Advanced Public Library Administration.
Bailey earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. She spent 15 years working within the Poynette School District, with many of those years working in the district offices located at the then-combined elementary and middle school. She also spent time working in the IMC at the elementary school, where she taught the occasional class, and helped first, second and third graders pick out books to read.
“I left as they were building the new elementary school,” Bailey said, adding that her job with the district was “super fun” and “super busy.”
Later in her career with the district, she would work at the schools during the day, then would also spend time working at the library at night, which started Bailey’s process to becoming a library director. She was a library assistant for five years, leaving the position in 2018.
She came back as Library Director in Poynette at the end of 2020 because she loved the community.
“It’s a great way to get acclimated to the community,” Bailey said of being Library Director. “This is a great community with a lot of support. It’s a joy to come to work every day.”
She also, of course, loves books and all the other materials that a library offers.
“I have a passion for reading,” Bailey said.
Since coming back to the library, Bailey has held a temporary director’s license, one that needs to be renewed every year.
“Now with an actual license, it’s good through Jan. 2027, so I have a five-year window,” she said.
Within the next five years, Bailey must continue her education in order for her license to get renewed. Bailey enjoys that aspect as well.
“I’m still into professional development, and want to keep it up. I want to keep continuing my education,” Bailey said.
There are Continuing Education requirements for all those certified directors. All certified levels must have 100 contact hours of continuing education in the five-year period prior to recertification across three categories — for-credit activities, noncredit activities, and self-directed activities.
At least 70 of those 100 hours must come from for-credit or noncredit activities. For-credit activities include all courses which academic credit is awarded by an accredited college or university. It also includes non-credit courses offered by UW-Madison’s iSchool and others. Noncredit activities include new library director boot camps; workshops, seminars, institutes, lectures; state or national library association programs; leadership role (Chair) in a professional library association; or leadership program intended to enhance the library profession (Youth Services Institute).
No more than 30 hours can come from self-directed activities. Those include instruction given to information, library or media-related groups; participation in professional library association activities of a significant nature, such as serving as a chair or member of a major committee; exchange-of-position programs; internships for which no academic credit is awarded; one-on-one instruction received; publication authored, published in the library/media-related field and read primarily by those in the profession; or steering committee, work group, conference planning activities of a significant nature.