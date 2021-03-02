During the week of March 8, the Poynette Area Public Library will be celebrating a Wisconsin environmental legend with Aldo Leopold Week. A film and panel discussion will also be held.
Residents are invited to watch the documentary, “Green Fire Then, Now, and Tomorrow: Examining an Evolving Land Ethic” and then follow that up with a live-panel discussion on Thursday, March 11 that includes members of the original cast. Go to the library’s website at www.poynettelibrary.com to register for the panel discussion.
From March 29-April 2, the library will host STEAM Take and Makes for children aged 6-10. The library created an amazing Take and Make kit, which was centered on STEAM principles. Supplies, instructions for multiple projects and a chapter book will be included in the kit. Those wishing to have their kids participate must request a kit by Friday, March 19 from a link on the library’s website. Kits will then be available for pickup from March 29-April 2.
Through March 15, residents can take part in a survey initiated by Governor Evers’ Task Force on Broadband Access, which targets improvements where internet speeds and performances are poor. Residents are encouraged to take the short, fast and simple survey. The link is provided on the library’s website.
Also, the federal 1040 and 1040SR tax forms, along with the state form 1 and Homestead Credit form, are available at the library, with instruction books. The library can also print out other tax forms you may need at no cost.
For more information or questions, contact the library at www.poynettelibrary.com or at 608-635-7577.
