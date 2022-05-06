Poynette Middle School will have its kitchen dishwasher replaced during the summer months, as well as an HVAC unit atop its roof. They were two of three projects approved by the School Board at its April 25 meeting.
A trio of projects that will take place during the summer months at two building in the Poynette School District were approved by the School Board at its April 25 meeting.
Two of the projects are at the middle school, while the other is at the high school.
The first approval was for the replacement of an HVAC unit atop the middle school roof. The average lifespan for such equipment is 15-20 years, and the one on the middle school it at the end of its useful life. If the remaining funds in the 2021-22 budget allow, it could be replaced in the summer. The Board can also utilize Fund 46 for long-term maintenance — the fund currently has about $286,000 in it.
An estimation had the replacement unit, plus work, cost about $13,000.
“With the way things are going price-wise, I think we should replace it now, rather than waiting another year,” District Administrator Matt Shappel said. “We may not save money by waiting.”
The second approval was for the replacement of the portion of roof over the high school’s IMC. The district is calling this a “high-priority project” that must be completed in the summer. The roof is at the end of its service life and will cost about $33,000 to replace. The district still has some 2018 referendum dollars left to spend — about $24,000 — that could go toward the project. The remaining cost could come from the 2021-22 budget or from Fund 46.
“This needs to be replaced. Every time it rains, I think (Director of Buildings and Grounds) Troy (Rortvedt) cries worrying about this roof,” Shappell joked. “It’s really time for this this roof (to be replaced).”
For past roofing projects, the district has chosen Badger Roofing.
The final approval was for a replacement of the middle school’s dishwasher. The district recently replaced the dishwasher at the high school.
Paula Larrabee, Food Service Director received three quotes —all closely ranging from $52,456 (Boelter) to $52,555 (Kessenich’s). Larrabee is recommending going with Kavanuagh, who bid $52,498. It’s not the lowest bid, but only costs $42 more, and the district has good history with Kavanaugh’s work.
By approving the work, the district will be on Kavanuagh’s schedule, with all the work done by the company. Shappell noted that the district outsourced some things for the PHS dishwasher repair.