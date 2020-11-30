The Poynette Area Public Library announced that after 18 years of service, Eva Schneider, the Head of Circulation, will be retiring on Dec. 15.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the library is asking all those interested to mail a card for Eva to the library or drop it off in the book drop. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Friends of the Library will have blank cards available for the public to write a note in person. You are welcome to call the library to say “Farewell” to Eva as well.
Santa and Mrs. Clause coming to Poynette
On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Clause will make their way through the village of Poynette in one of the fire department’s fire trucks. If you are able, Santa and Mrs. Claus invite you to make a donation to your local food pantry in an effort to “pay it forward.”
Kids aged 12 and under can receive a free book courtesy of the Friends of Poynette Library by visiting the library between Dec. 1-23. You may also call 608-635-7577 to receive a free book via curbside pickup.
Winter reading program
The Winter Reading Program offered by the library will run from Dec. 20-Jan. 23 and is open for readers of all ages. Readers will have two choices in how to participate. Paper forms will be available at the library, with an option to print it from home as well. To log your reading digitally, download the Beanstack app. By participating, you could win a new Poynette Library book bag filled with goodies, plus a $25 gift card to a local business.
Closed for the holiday
The library will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.