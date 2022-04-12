The Poynette Parks and Recreation Commission went on tour during its meeting on April 6.
With a new five-year Parks and Open Space Plan needing to take effect in 2023, the commissioners, along with Village Administrator Craig Malin and Deputy Clerk Sue Kilen toured all eight village parks together to get a first-hand account of the current state of each, as well as possible upgrades and improvements.
For each of the parks, commissioners came to a consensus to rate the character (curb appeal), signage, accessibility, landscaping, picnic/shaded areas, site furnishings and playground equipment on site. The rating scale used was — Excellent (almost new condition or standards exceeded), Very Good (above average condition or standards met), Average (average conditions and most standards met), Fair (below average with attention needed soon), and Poor (attention required now).
Commissioners were also asked what upgrades or repairs require immediate attention, as well as possible future updates.
Results of a public survey are still pending, as the survey closes April 17, and once the results are shared with the commission — and factoring in their ratings, — they will have a better idea of how to formulate a plan.
What follows is how each park was rated by commission members in the specific categories.
Columbia Park
The 0.75 acre piece of land is located on a neighborhood walkway between Columbia Drive and Eagle Lane. It has playground equipment and a small shelter with picnic tables.
Ratings — character (Very Good), access (Excellent), landscaping (Excellent), picnic area/shade (Excellent), furnishings (Average), and playground (Average).
Comments were that a sign should also be placed at the eastern entrance and the existing sign could be repainted. Most parks signs were deemed to require minor painting. A border around the playground is broken and needs to be fixed. The playground equipment could also be cleaned up.
Old Settler’s Park
It is a wooded 2.7 acres located at 100 Old Settlers Trail. It has a small playground and a half-court for basketball.
Ratings — character (Fair to Average), signage (Average), access (Excellent), landscaping (Average), picnic area/shade (Average) and playground (Poor). The current slide needs to be replaced immediately because it is a safety hazard.
Comments included removing the swing set as well, or repurposing it. Malin brought up the idea of putting in a feature that would really draw the community to the park. Out of all the parks with features, it seemed like Old Settler’s needed the most amount of attention.
Colby Park
Located in the northern part of the village off Colby Boulevard, this unimproved parcel is 0.8 acres and joins a segment of the village’s stormwater drainage swale network. It is currently a green space.
Ratings — character (Very Good), signage (Average), access (Very Good), landscaping (Very Good), and picnic area/shade (Poor).
Comments included adding a piece of playground equipment or a basketball court, which could double as a site for the ice rinks in winter.
South Park
Most residents aren’t aware that the current half-acre piece of land is part of the village’s parks system. It is located off County Highway Q, with limited access and a small easement off South Street. It is also currently an unimproved green space, and was overall rated poor in every category
Comments included that the park was land-locked and not much could currently be done until there is better access. Malin noted that the village is in the process of trying to purchase the adjacent land, making for better options in the future.
Pauquette Park
The 1.3 acre park features the heavily used baseball/softball diamonds, a large picnic pavilion, several small picnic shelters, and a paved all-season perimeter walking path.
Ratings — character (Very Good), signage (Very Good), access (Excellent), landscaping (Very Good), picnic area/shade (Excellent), furnishings (Very Good).
Comments included replacing the playground equipment, which was installed around 1995, and a possible rubberized floor similar to what is seen at Valley View Park — which has a lot of grant possibilities. Improvements to the backstop and baseline fencing to the back ball diamond was also discussed.
Veterans Memorial Park
The 3.7 acre park is across the street from Pauquette Park. It provides an open play area, picnic shelter, and space for community gardens.
Ratings — character (Excellent), signage (Average to Very Good), access (Excellent), landscaping (Very Good to Excellent), and picnic area/shade (Very Good).
Comments included fixing the current wobbly shelter, or turning it into a heating area if a space is made to house the ice rinks in winter. It was noted that not many changes could be made because the park lies within the village’s floodplain.
Valley View Park
The 9.2 acre park saw substantial improvements with investment upgrades to the soccer fields, picnic/concession pavilion, playground equipment, perimeter walking path and splash pad.
Ratings — character (Excellent), signage (Fair), access (Excellent), landscaping (Very Good), picnic area/shade (Very Good), furnishings (Excellent) and playground (Very Good).
Comments included that the playground equipment was the nicest of all parks, according to Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson. Also, certain features on both pieces of playground equipment needed immediate replacement. Tomlinson also noted that the Commission usually plans for those improvements at Valley View with any leftover money at the end of the year, but the commission has been unlucky in that respect for the past few years.
Jamieson Park
The 45 acre park has a picnic shelter and a trail access to Rowan Creek. Approximately 32 acres of the site is native wooded and marshy habitat. It is the park that has seen the most improvements over the last few years.
The ratings include “Very Good) for character, signage, access, landscaping, picnic area/shade and furnishings.
Comments included the possible addition of electrical to the park shelter, one-way traffic flow and appropriate signage for parking. Playground features and an obstacle course are also possible additions.
— In other park improvement news, Jamieson Park will soon have a permanent restroom. Malin noted that he recently signed a purchase order for a single-person toilet for $15,650. Installation should happen sometime this summer.