The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) awarded the School District of Poynette a total of $74,908 in funding as part of their School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program for the 2021-2023 cohort.
The grant will be used to fund resources to address the mental health needs of all students, including the partial funding of a full time Mental Health Navigator position to support families.
“The District has been focused on not only meeting the academic needs of all students but also their social/emotional needs,” Director of Student Services David Fischer said. “The pandemic has certainly impacted many students in both areas. This grant will allow us to increase our efforts to support our students and families in this area.”
The Poynette district was one of 161 applications for the grant program, which will award a total of $10 million to 153 applicants, representing all parts of Wisconsin.