Poynette FBLA competitors
Buy Now

Cash Stewart, Sydney Small, Harley Walters and Abby Klink represented Poynette High School's Future Business Leaders of America in competition at the FBLA State Leadership Conference. Small and Walters both finished in second place for their events and advanced to the National Leadership Conference.

 Contributed

On Feb. 6, the Poynette Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America competed with chapters from other regional schools and advanced four students to the FBLA State Leadership Conference.

On April 12, Sydney Small (senior) competed in the Healthcare Administration event; Harley Walters (senior) competed in the Insurance and Risk Management event; Cash Stewart (junior) competed in the Securities and Investments event; and Abby Klink (junior) competed in the Healthcare Administration event.

Small and Walters both finished in second place for their events at the State Leadership Conference and advanced to the National Leadership Conference. This summer, they will compete with students from across our country as they represent Wisconsin.

FBLA is a national, student organization designed to bring education and business together in a working relationship. FBLA provides students with excellent leadership training from both business professionals and education mentors, as well as opportunities for community service and academic competitions.

The state of Wisconsin has 6,814 student members, comprising 189 school chapters. Each year, FBLA provides a statewide competition broken down into seven regional areas. Students display their business acumen in head-to-head competitions and vie for a spot to the State Leadership Conference. Students that qualify for the state level also have an opportunity to advance to the National Leadership Conference.

Recommended for you

Load comments