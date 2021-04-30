On Feb. 6, the Poynette Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America competed with chapters from other regional schools and advanced four students to the FBLA State Leadership Conference.
On April 12, Sydney Small (senior) competed in the Healthcare Administration event; Harley Walters (senior) competed in the Insurance and Risk Management event; Cash Stewart (junior) competed in the Securities and Investments event; and Abby Klink (junior) competed in the Healthcare Administration event.
Small and Walters both finished in second place for their events at the State Leadership Conference and advanced to the National Leadership Conference. This summer, they will compete with students from across our country as they represent Wisconsin.
FBLA is a national, student organization designed to bring education and business together in a working relationship. FBLA provides students with excellent leadership training from both business professionals and education mentors, as well as opportunities for community service and academic competitions.
The state of Wisconsin has 6,814 student members, comprising 189 school chapters. Each year, FBLA provides a statewide competition broken down into seven regional areas. Students display their business acumen in head-to-head competitions and vie for a spot to the State Leadership Conference. Students that qualify for the state level also have an opportunity to advance to the National Leadership Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.