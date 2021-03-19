Poynette School Board President Kathleen Lucey led her final meeting on March 15, as she is not seeking re-election for her seat — one she has occupied for the last 10 years.
She has been on the board for a total of 12 years.
Jason Jennings, Business and Information Technology teacher, attended the meeting on behalf of the teachers to offer thanks toward Lucey for all she has done while School Board President.
In order to show how much the Board has helped students within the district, Jennings used the hypothetical situation of a student being stuck in a hole. Instead of him just helping the student out of the hole, he jumps in to help the student. If more help is needed, school administrators jump in, too. If even more help is needed, the Board jumps in to help.
Jennings then said he hopes to teach for 11 more years — until he’s 67 — because of what has been done in the district the past 10 years under Lucey’s watch.
District Administrator Matt Shappell offered his thanks as well for all she has done, and told her she will be greatly missed.
In response, Lucey was quick to share the praise with her fellow board members, and the administrators, knowing it takes everyone involved in Board meetings to find solutions to any problems.
In other news, the district is hopeful that it can get the high school operating at four full days of instruction, much like the elementary and middle school. Shappell hopes that it can happen some time in mid-April, but all will rely on the positivity rate within the county, according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) statistics.
Shappell said it looks promising as of the March 15 meeting.
The percentages of students who remain virtual full time continue to drop, it was reported. The elementary school has about 7% of its students who have chosen to remain virtual, while the middle school has about 12% of its students remaining virtual. The high school, which is currently in a blended model, has about 30% of its students who chose to remain virtual.
Also, the Board approved Poynette’s continuation in the DeForest co-op boys hockey team.
Lake Mills will be a fifth team added, to join Poynette, DeForest, Lodi and Columbus. Lake Mills will be added under a new two-year agreement, bringing the estimated total of players for the 2021-22 season at 23. DeForest is the co-op lead and has 10 players for that season, followed by Lodi (eight), Poynette (three), Columbus (one) and Lake Mills (one).
By adding Lake Mills to the co-op, the hope is that it can allow the team to pursue junior varsity games, despite a drop in overall numbers from each of the four original schools.
Staff begins vaccination process
The administration believes that every one who wanted a vaccine has been given an opportunity to get one. A majority of the district staff is estimated to have received at least the first dose as of March 15.
The district did organize a clinic specifically for Poynette staff members to receive the first dose on Wednesday, March 10 at Sauk Prairie Hospital. If appointments were made at other times — during school hours — staff members were supported.
2018 referendum purchases
The Board approved more 2018 referendum purchases. One is in the form of a new one-person lift for the district. The district currently has two lifts, but one must be transported to the elementary school when certain work needs to be done.
Board member Randy Tomlinson noted that it affects the district in two different ways — it results in lost work time for staff in order to transport the lift, and there’s a safety issue as staff has to load the lift onto a trailer.
The purchase of the new lift must not exceed $10,000 and will result in the district having a lift for each district building.
“This will allow us the flexibility to find a used one that fits our needs when it becomes available,” Shappell wrote in a memo.
The district will also purchase a new multi-use van to replace a 2006 Chevy Colorado pick up truck currently used for deliveries of food, furniture, mail, supplies and more.
This, too, is a planned referendum purchase, and the district will auction off the truck.
It was noted that the Colorado “doesn’t fit the bill for what we’ve (the district) been using it for.”
The Board also approved the replacement of the rooftop unit at the middle school, as it was the next item on the district’s replacement schedule after the referendum.
Personnel updates
At the end of the academic year, Robin Rylander, a special education teacher at the high school, will retire after her 27th year of teaching. Also, longtime varsity softball coach Bob Tomlinson stepped down from the position after 38 seasons. The softball season begins soon.
Michael Dvorak was hired in the foo service department. The district made three additional hires — Steven Leiterman (JV2 assistant baseball coach), and Dustin Williams and Kevin Digman (middle school volleyball assistant coaches).
The district now has seven open positions — two full-time custodians, an assistant track coach, a strength and speed coordinator for spring, a varsity softball coach, a food service position, and a special education paraprofessional.
Other news
There were two donations accepted at the meeting — $500 from Research Products Corporation for its scholarship recipient, and the donation of plowing services from LMS Construction, Inc. for clearing the football field (estimated at $690 in labor costs).
Also, the Board also changed the date of its April meeting, which will now be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. With it being the first meeting after the elections, any new Board members will be seated, then the Board will select officers and assign members to various committees.
