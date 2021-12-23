The Poynette School Board approved changes regarding staff compensation during its monthly meeting on Dec. 20. The Poynette district has struggled with competitive wages. It’s the biggest piece of feedback that the district receives during job interviews, according to District Administrator Matt Shappell.
Shappell wants to implement a two-phase plan. The first phase would be to increase all wages by $1 per hour, which would also increase the starting wages for positions. It will cost about $50,000 per year, but is an “immediate need and priority,” according to Shappell.
The second phase would relate to the cost of living as all teachers would see a 1% adjustment in contracts. Poynette’s district is not the only one in the area struggling to attract and retain teachers.
“Most in the county are struggling with this concept,” Shappell said. “I know many other districts are looking at their compensation.”
Currently, the Consumer Price Index is around 1.8%, but estimates show that number steadily increasing throughout 2022. Shappell told the Board that the CPI could be close to 4.5% some time next year. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) estimates the CPI to be 2.3% by Jan. 1, and surge all the way to about 4.25% by June 1. According to WERC, the CPI has not been above 3% since September 2012.
To address its issue with competitive wages, for the next two academic years, the district is planning to use ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to have better competitive wages. The funds are being distributed in three phases. The first phase has already been distributed, with the full second phase distributions coming next. The Poynette district is slated to receive $355,537 in ESSER II funds. All funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023.
Signed into law in March 2020, Congress set aside $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion that was given to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the ESSER Fund. The more than $13 billion is for state educational agencies to provide learning institutions with emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have. The ESSER II portion was signed into law in December 2020 and provides an additional $54.3 billion in funds.
As part of Poynette’s ESSER II spending, there will be $75,000 going toward a Mental Health Navigator position for half of 2022 and the 2022-23 salary and benefits. A grant the district received will cover the rest. There is $60,000 for long-term subs for the next two years, while $75,000 is going to a pair of interventionists — one for the elementary school and one for the middle school — for the second semester of the 2021-22 year and the full 2022-23 year. There is $17,500 going toward after school credit recovery staff at the high school, and the same amount going to after school support staff at PES.
The following is also to be used throughout the next two academic years — $15,000 for the JEDI online program; $4,000 for masks, sanitizer and other supplies; $3,000 for technology software; $5,000 for hot spots; and $15,000 for Chromeboxes and camera for district teachers. In total, the district will spend a little more than its allotment — $362,000.
Administration is also planning on how to use its ESSER III funds, which will be distributed at an unknown date. The ESSER III funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024. Poynette’s district is estimated to receive $481,000 in the third phase.
The district is planning to use $160,000 toward additional reading specialists for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 years, as well as $75,000 for an interventionist for 2023-24. There is $80,000 going toward the Mental Health Navigator position for 2023-24. Finally, $165,000 will go toward teachers’ pay for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 years. In total, $480,000 is already planned by the district — $1,000 less than what it expects to receive.
Staffing changes
There are changes to potential staff moving forward. The maintenance position that had been advertised for the district will become a lead maintenance position. The Board approved the change, as well as the second reading of the job description for an open custodial position.
The Board also approved a groundskeeper/maintenance position, where once the two had been separate.
According to Shappell, “the position fills a need in the district with a hybrid of someone who not only can do groundskeeping duties, but can successfully complete many light maintenance tasks.”
Shappell added that the change will also bring about some added compensation from the extra workload.
District personnel
Ethan McNicol, and educational aide, will resign from his position, effective Jan. 24. Food service worker Sue Lainberger left her position on Dec. 22.
Joel Ferkovich was named an assistant high school girls basketball coach, and Joseph Cibulka was named an assistant wrestling coach.
The district currently has six open positions — two full-time custodians, a building and grounds worker, a high school track head coach, a seventh grade girls basketball coach, and a food service worker.