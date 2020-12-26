The WPS Charitable Foundation recently announced the 2020 recipients of the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship, benefiting children of employees of Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS) or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries.
Twenty-seven students each received a one-year scholarship valued at $1,250. Poynette native McKayla Frickelton was one of those students. Frickelton attends the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Other scholarship winners from Wisconsin, listed with hometown and university, are:
— Emma Bryant of Sun Prairie, Nova Southeastern University
— McKenzie Carlson of Evansville, Edgewood College
— Shelby Drake of Fort Atkinson, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
— Tia Engelberger of Madison, University of Calgary
— Alex Gaziano of Beloit, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
— Gabriela Gaziano of Beloit, Concordia University Wisconsin
— Haley Johnson of Sun Prairie, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
— Spencer Kanable of Milton, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
— Isaac Moua of Sun Prairie, Madison College
— Nathan Perttu of Green Bay, St. Norbert College
— Lauren Rault of Sun Prairie, University of Wisconsin-Madison
— Megan Rault of Sun Prairie, Northern Illinois University
— Kailey Sharpe of Sun Prairie, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
— Andy Truong of Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison
— Cassandra Tucker of Marathon, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
— Aarushi Vyas of Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison
— Kennedy West of DeForest, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Scholarships were also given to students from Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia and Louisiana.
The WPS Charitable Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor WPS's first president, Ray Koenig. Since its formation, it has inspired excellence in young people by making educational opportunities available to them through scholarships.
