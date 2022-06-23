On Monday, June 20, the Poynette School District held its annual meeting and budget hearing in the cafeteria of the middle school. It was there, that the proposed tax levy was approved for the 2022-23 school year.
The proposed levy is in the amount of $7,889,173. The total is a little more than $100,000 over last year’s amount. The audited tax levy for the 2020-21 year was $7,627,034.
Linda Dallmann, the district’s Business Manager briefly went over the numbers and what each fund of the district means during the meeting.
To get the numbers, property values in the district are equalized to reflect market value rather than local assessed value. The equalized levy rate is the total property tax levy divided by the current year’s equalized property value. Levy rates are shown in “mills” or property tax dollars levied per $1,000 of equalized property value.
The 2022-23 levy includes:
• $4,515,334 for the General Fund — a decrease from 2020-21 ($5,106,192) and 21-22 ($4,680,530);
• $130,720 for Non-referendum Debt Service Fund — an increase from last year ($127,848) and equal to 20-21;
• $3,203,119 for the Referendum Debt Service Fund — increases from 2020-21 ($2,350,119) and 21-22 ($2,933,444); and
• $40,000 for the Community Service Fund.
The final information in order to set the tax levy will be given to the district around Oct. 15. The School Board will then make any necessary adjustments to the proposed levy based on that information before Nov. 1.
2022-23 budget
District revenues and expenses continue to be on the rise for the district. The audited 2020-21 revenues from Fund 10 (General Fund) — which is used for all financial transactions relating to the district’s current operations, except for those required to be accounted for in other funds — was 12,866,607.77.
The expenses in 2020-21 were $12,720,408.53 — a surplus of $146,200 for that year. For the 2021-22 year, revenues and expenditures totaled $13,056,843. The amount budgeted for 2022-23 is $13,597,392 — an increase of more than $500,000.
Of the near $13.6 million in estimated expenditures, $6,285,360 will go toward instruction, while $4,942,886 will be for support services and $2,369,146 will go toward non-program transactions.
The proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year is based on estimates of student enrollment, student needs and corresponding staffing requirements. The final budget, including the tax levy, will be determined after enrollment, property values, and state general aid amounts are released by the DPI in mid-October. The district is projecting its “in-seat” student count for the fall to be 1,024. Total district staff includes seven Board members, eight administrators, 93 teachers and 52 support staff.
The district also receives funds from Title I of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA/ESEA), which is a federal funding program whose purpose is to close achievement gaps. It is to ensure that all students have a fair and equal chance to get a high-quality education. Dallmann said the district is receiving less of those funds for 2022-23 — decreasing by 48% to $32,000.
The state certified equalization aid from the Department of Public Instruction and the tax levy are the two biggest sources of revenue for public school districts.
Dallmann estimates that Poynette’s share of certified equalization aid from DPI for 2022-23 will be around $5.8 million.
Final approval of the 2022-23 budget will come at an upcoming school board meeting.